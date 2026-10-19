PM Inspects Health, Educational, And Vocational Facilities In Marka District, Directs Comprehensive Upgrades

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

– Health Sector: Prime Minister Jafar Hassan directed the modernization of medical equipment, facility upgrades, and clinical staffing at Al-Hashimi Al-Shamali Comprehensive Health Center, which serves nearly 120,000 residents.

– Vocational Training: Ordered comprehensive support for the Jordan Academy for Tourism and Hospitality, including modernizing workshops, expanding training programs, and procuring advanced equipment to empower young jobseekers.

– Special Education: Mandated full facility rehabilitation at the Abdullah bin Umm Maktoum School for the Blind in Marka, instructing the provision of assistive learning tools, updated computer labs, a resident general practitioner with medical supplies, and four new student transport buses.

– Basic Education: Directed the Minister of Education and Human Resources Development to assess and fulfill the operational needs of Muta Basic Mixed School.

– Community Infrastructure: Instructed the Greater Amman Municipality to rehabilitate and maintain Al-Abdallat Park, ensuring its long-term sustainability as a public recreational space.

AMMAN, Oct. 19 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan conducted a series of field inspections Monday across several health, educational, and vocational training facilities in the Marka district of Amman, directing a series of infrastructure upgrades and service enhancements.

The Prime Minister commenced his tour at the Al-Hashimi Al-Shamali Comprehensive Health Center, accompanied by Minister of Health Ibrahim Al-Badour. Listening directly to patients and medical staff, Hassan directed the modernization of medical equipment, the recruitment of necessary clinical personnel, and the rehabilitation of key facilities at the center, which serves roughly 120,000 residents and handles 15,000 monthly patient visits.

Established in 1999, the three-story facility provides emergency, family medicine, pediatric, dental, psychiatric, and physical therapy services, alongside a pharmacy and laboratory, holding accreditation from the Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC).

During his visit to the Jordan Academy for Tourism and Hospitality–accompanied by Minister of Transport and Minister of Labor Nidal Katamine–the Prime Minister reviewed vocational programs designed to equip youth for the labor market.

Hassan ordered immediate support for the academy to modernize its workshops, classrooms, and public safety systems, build a new multi-purpose hall, upgrade computer laboratories, and supply advanced training equipment. Founded in 1986, the academy currently trains 393 students across morning and evening shifts in culinary arts, hospitality, and foreign languages, achieving a 65 percent graduate employment rate.

The Prime Minister also inspected the Abdullah bin Umm Maktoum School for the Blind, accompanied by Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah.

Highlighting the institution's royal patronage as the Kingdom's sole public school for blind students and the only producer of Braille curricula, Hassan directed the provision of modern assistive learning devices, a computer lab upgrade, and the staffing of the school clinic with a general practitioner and medical supplies. He also ordered the replacement of the school's four transport buses with new vehicles and mandated a comprehensive rehabilitation of all campus grounds and facilities.

The school currently accommodates 338 students–including 260 blind or visually impaired students following the implementation of reverse-integration programs–supported by 140 teaching and administrative staff, 100 of whom are visually impaired. The Prime Minister called for expanding reverse-integration models across similar special-needs educational institutions in Jordan's northern and southern governorates.

Concluding his tour, the Prime Minister instructed the Minister of Education and Human Resources Development to assess and fulfill the operational needs of the Muta Basic Mixed School. Furthermore, Hassan directed the Chairman of the Greater Amman Municipality Committee to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation and ongoing maintenance of the Al-Abdallat Park to ensure its sustainability as a community recreational green space.

//Petra// AA