Pawan Kalyan Orders Non-Bailable Case Against YSRCP Leader For Damaging Road

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Pawan Kalyan, on Monday ordered that a non-bailable case be filed against a YSRCP leader and others who allegedly destroyed a road built under 'Palle Panduga'.

The Chief Minister took a serious view of the destruction of a road constructed between the villages of Ananthasamudram and Papakkagaripalle in the Pullampeta mandal of Tirupati district.

He directed engineering officials to take stringent legal action against Subba Reddy, a leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), allegedly responsible for the destruction of government property.

He asked officials to invoke the Revenue Recovery Act against the individuals who destroyed the road, ensuring that the costs for the damages incurred are recovered from them.

According to an official release, Pawan Kalyan on Monday reviewed the incident and the subsequent course of action with senior engineering officials from the Department of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Officials reported that an FIR has been registered based on information provided by villagers, stating that an individual named Subba Reddy -- with the assistance of another person, Venkatasubba Reddy -- had used a tractor to plow up a 100-metre stretch of the road.

The road was constructed just a week ago under the 'Palle Panduga 3.0' initiative at a cost of Rs 4.75 crore.

'Palle Panduga 3.0', launched recently, is the third edition of the series of rural development-oriented programmes of the state government.

The officials stated that the accused would be arrested and produced before a magistrate by this evening.

In this regard, Pawan Kalyan provided clear directives to the officials on the actions to be taken against those responsible. Stating that destroying government assets intended for public convenience is an unforgivable crime, he ordered that non-bailable charges be filed against the individual responsible for destroying the road.

Describing the destruction of a road built using public funds as a malicious act, he emphasised that the leaders involved, as well as those backing them, must be brought to justice.

It was also decided that the identities of those who damaged infrastructure provided by the government for the public benefit must be revealed to everyone.