Assam's Nijut Babu Moina Scheme Supporting 5.42 Lakh Students: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 19 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government's Nijut Babu Moina scheme is supporting 5.42 lakh students, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering young women through education and helping them achieve financial independence.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the initiative was aimed at enabling the daughters of Assam to shape their own futures by providing support as they pursue education and aspire for greater opportunities.

“Honouring the Shakti in every girl, we are empowering Assam's daughters to shape their own futures. Through #NijutBabuMoina, we are supporting 5.42 lakh students as they move towards independence and bigger dreams,” the Chief Minister said.

The scheme is part of the Assam government's broader efforts to encourage girls to continue their education, reduce school and college dropout rates, and address social barriers that prevent young women from pursuing higher studies.

The Nijut Babu Moina initiative builds on the state government's earlier Nijut Moina scheme, which was introduced to provide financial assistance to girl students pursuing higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate education.

The broader initiative seeks to encourage families to prioritise the education of their daughters and discourage early marriage by making continued education more accessible. Under the Nijut Moina scheme, eligible girl students receive monthly financial assistance at different levels of education, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions.

The assistance is intended to help students meet education-related expenses and reduce the financial burden on their families. The government has positioned the initiative as an important intervention to improve female enrolment and retention in educational institutions, while promoting greater independence among young women.

The addition of the Nijut Babu Moina component extends the focus of the state's education-support initiatives to male students, while the Nijut Moina scheme continues to focus specifically on girls.

The government's wider objective is to improve access to education and create conditions for young people to pursue their aspirations.

The latest figure of 5.42 lakh beneficiaries cited by CM Sarma highlights the scale of the programme as the state continues to emphasise education, women's empowerment and social development.