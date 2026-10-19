Riyadh To Welcome Global Sports Infrastructure Leaders At World Stadiums & Arenas Summit In January 2027

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The second edition will take place on 10–11 January 2027, bringing together industry leaders to explore innovation, investment and sustainable stadium development Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 2026 – The second edition of the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit will take place on 10–11 January 2027 at Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, bringing together industry leaders, government representatives and international experts to explore the latest developments and opportunities shaping the future of sports infrastructure.

The summit will provide a platform for government entities, investors, developers, sports federations, venue operators and technology providers to exchange expertise, strengthen partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration as Saudi Arabia continues to advance its sports infrastructure ambitions under Vision 2030.

With major international sporting events on the horizon, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and FIFA World Cup 2034, the summit will highlight the importance of innovation, investment and sustainable development in supporting the Kingdom's growing sports sector.

Across two days, the conference and exhibition will feature discussions on smart stadium technologies, sustainable venue design, public-private partnerships, operational efficiency and strategies to maximise the commercial potential of stadiums and arenas beyond matchdays.

The World Stadiums & Arenas Summit looks forward to welcoming industry stakeholders to Riyadh on 10–11 January 2027, continuing its role as a platform for knowledge exchange, industry collaboration and the advancement of sports infrastructure.

About the World Stadiums & Arenas Summit:

The World Stadiums & Arenas Summit is a specialist platform connecting government entities, sports industry leaders, investors, developers and experts shaping the future of sports infrastructure. The summit focuses on innovation, partnerships, sustainability and the long-term development and operation of stadiums and arenas.