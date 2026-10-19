MAHY Khoory Automotive Brings DONGFENG 008 To The UAE, Redefining Premium Family SUV For Longer Journeys

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategically located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the new destination brings Dongfeng's latest models and mobility offerings closer to customers in one of Dubai's key retail locations

MAHY Khoory Automotive, the exclusive dealer for Dongfeng UAE has launched the new DONGFENG 008 in the UAE, marking a major step in the brand's continued expansion in the market. The launch follows the opening of DONGFENG's new flagship showroom at Oasis Mall on Sheikh Zayed Road, further strengthening the brand's retail presence and introducing UAE customers to its growing portfolio of intelligent mobility solutions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Positioned in the premium family SUV segment, the DONGFENG 008 features a spacious three-row, six-seat configuration designed to offer greater comfort and versatility. Its thoughtfully designed cabin provides ample room for passengers, making it well suited to daily commutes, family outings and longer journeys. Combining contemporary styling with practical interior functionality, the model delivers a balance of sophistication and everyday usability.

Equipped with Range-Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) technology, the DONGFENG 008 offers up to 1,220 km of combined driving range. The powertrain combines electric propulsion with a range-extending system, providing an alternative approach to electrified mobility. Intelligent connectivity features and onboard technologies complement the vehicle's design, with an emphasis on functionality and ease of use.

Commenting on the launch,, said:“The introduction of the DONGFENG 008 is an important milestone for the brand in the UAE and reflects where we see its future in this market. Customers are increasingly looking for vehicles that bring together intelligent technology, comfort, versatility and greater flexibility for everyday life. The 008 responds to those expectations while introducing a new premium family SUV to our growing portfolio. As DONGFENG continues to expand in the UAE, our focus remains on bringing the right products to the market, backed by industry-leading ownership benefits, comprehensive warranty coverage and a strong retail, customer service and aftersales experience.”

The recently opened Oasis Mall flagship showroom further supports this expansion, providing customers with a dedicated space to explore the DONGFENG 008 alongside the brand's wider model lineup. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, the showroom features interactive product displays, dedicated consultation areas and access to the brand's latest mobility technologies, enhancing the overall customer experience.

With two showrooms in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi, DONGFENG continues to strengthen its retail presence and accessibility across the UAE. Supported by MAHY Khoory Automotive's local sales, service and aftersales capabilities, the brand remains focused on introducing innovative vehicles that cater to the diverse preferences and driving requirements of UAE customers.