India Repatriates Rescued Baby Sumatran Orangutan To Indonesia

A baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in November 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on Monday (October 19) through coordinated efforts by wildlife protection agencies and CITES Management Authorities of both countries, the Embassy of India in Jakarta said.

In a post on X dated October 19, the Embassy of India in Jakarta announced the development, stating, "Baby Orangutan Rescued in India Repatriated to Indonesia."

Baby Orangutan Rescued in India Repatriated to Indonesia A baby orangutan of Sumatran origin, rescued in India in November 2024, was repatriated to Indonesia on 19 October 2026 through the coordinated efforts of wildlife protection agencies and CITES Management Authorities of both countries. Read the full Press Release below #IndiaIndonesia #MitraSelamanya @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @mygovindia @moefcc @kemenhut_ri @RajaJuliAntoni @sandiplomat @indiainmedan @cgibali - India in Indonesia (@IndianEmbJkt) October 19, 2026

Repatriation and Reception

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Jakarta, the orangutan was repatriated from Gujarat and arrived at Kualanamu Airport in Medan on Monday. Officials from the Consulate General of India in Medan attended a reception ceremony organised by Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry at the airport.

The press release stated that since its rescue, the orangutan had received necessary veterinary healthcare and appropriate habitat facilities from Indian wildlife authorities. CITES Management Authorities of both countries remained closely coordinated to facilitate its repatriation in accordance with applicable requirements and protocols.

A Gesture of Goodwill

"As a special gesture, the Government of India also waived all historical costs incurred for the orangutan's care and maintenance prior to repatriation," the press release stated.

The press release said the successful repatriation "reflects the close bilateral ties between India and Indonesia and their shared commitment to the protection and conservation of endangered species, setting a positive precedent for future cooperation in wildlife conservation".

Future Conservation Efforts

It further stated that efforts were underway to facilitate the early repatriation of five young orangutans rescued in Odisha in September, subject to confirmation of their species and origin and completion of the necessary procedures and compliances.

According to the press release, the five orangutans are currently under care and protection at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where they are receiving necessary veterinary healthcare.

The press release also noted that the Embassy of India in Jakarta was facilitating a visit by Indonesian wildlife experts from the country's Ministry of Forestry to India next month (November).

The repatriation of the baby orangutan marks a step in India and Indonesia's cooperation on wildlife conservation, particularly in the protection of endangered species and the coordination of cross-border efforts to ensure their appropriate care and return to their country of origin. (ANI)

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