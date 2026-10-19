Bhopal To Host Viksit Bharat Industry And Trade Conference 2026

Bhopal will host the Viksit Bharat Industry and Trade Conference 2026 on October 22-23, bringing together around 400 entrepreneurs and industry representatives from 10-15 states, along with business delegates from countries including Russia, Germany and the United Kingdom, to explore investment opportunities and strengthen inter-state industrial cooperation. Organised by the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI), the conference will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will preside over the event, while state MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap will attend as a special guest.

Focus on Ease of Doing Business

Addressing the media on Monday, FMPCCI President Himanshu Khare said the conference will provide a platform for industry and trade organisations to discuss policy measures, particularly those aimed at improving ease of doing business for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).“Ease of doing business is a very important point. Keeping this in mind, we will work on policies and documentation for it,” Khare said at a press conference.

He said entrepreneurs often spend considerable time navigating approval processes, subsidies, land-related procedures, no-objection certificates and licences, limiting the time they can devote to production and business expansion. The federation plans to compile suggestions on policy-making and submit them to the central government.

Showcasing State's Industrial Strength

The two-day event will also feature a 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' exhibition showcasing selected products from the state, alongside sector-wise presentations on investment opportunities and industrial strengths. These will cover food processing, textiles, garments, defence, information technology, artificial intelligence and finance.

Fostering Investment and Networking

Khare said the federation also aims to help businesses assess investment opportunities by connecting them with industry networks that can provide information on skilled manpower, land, water availability and logistics, alongside government support.

The FMPCCI has around 100 affiliated groups across Madhya Pradesh and reaches approximately 10 lakh entrepreneurs and business owners directly and indirectly, Khare said.

Event Venues

The first day's programme will be held at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, while the second day's events will take place at Enrise by Sayaji. (ANI)

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