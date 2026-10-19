Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Evicted From Salman Khan's Show In Week 5

Aman Gandhi's Bigg Boss 20 Journey Ends

Television actor Aman Gandhi's journey on Bigg Boss 20 has ended after five weeks. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show saw Aman leave the house after failing to secure enough viewer votes to continue.

This season, contestants entered the house with two lifelines, giving them an additional chance to avoid eviction. Although no contestant was evicted last week, Aman lost his first lifeline after receiving the lowest number of votes.

The actor once again found himself among the bottom three contestants for the second consecutive week. Boxer Mary Kom and Uditi Singh were the other two contestants in the bottom three. However, Aman failed to secure enough votes in the latest round and had to leave the show.

During his five weeks in the house, Aman struggled to make a strong impact on the game. His performance lacked consistency, and he faced difficultly forming close bonds with his fellow contestants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gandhi (@gandhi_aman_)

Aman has appeared in several Hindi television shows throughout his career, including Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Bhagya Lakshmi, Prem Bandhan and Daayan, among others.

With Aman's eviction, the competition continues for the remaining contestants, who will now have to work harder to stay in the house and win viewers' support.

Wild Card Nakul Dhull Ejected After Fight

Meanwhile, wild card contestant Nakul Dhull, also known as 'Mitthu Don', was evicted from the house after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu last week.

The fight began after Nakul became upset with Qazi Touqeer for making fun of an incident in which the Fame Gurukul winner spat into co-contestant Scout's ear.

While discussing the incident with fellow contestants, including Gullu and Mahhi Vij, Qazi was reportedly making light of his own actions.

Nakul overheard the conversation and informed Scout about it.

Scout, Yung and Nakul subsequently went outside to confront Qazi.

During the confrontation, Gullu intervened and reportedly said something that irritated Nakul.

Nakul then moved towards Gullu, and the two became involved in a physical altercation.

Gullu also reacted physically, and the situation quickly escalated into a fight.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to watch on JioHotstar and Colors TV. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)