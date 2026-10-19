Oman Air's First Oneworld Codeshare To Widen Reach In Three Countries

The deal marks the Muscat-based carrier's first codeshare partnership since it joined the alliance in June 2025, further widening the carrier's reach beyond its own network.

Under the codeshare, passengers will be able to connect to Helsinki, the Finnish flag carrier's home base, via London Heathrow, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Munich, Zurich, Milan, and Rome - with Oman Air operating 11 weekly flights from Muscat to Heathrow alone.

Connectivity will extend to Australia as well, linking travelers to Melbourne via Bangkok, a route Oman Air serves twice daily. Meanwhile, loyalty program members of both carriers will gain reciprocal Oneworld benefits, including tier privileges and service perks across their journeys.

Rohan Patell, Oman Air's Head of Partnerships and Alliances, said joining Oneworld was a key milestone for the airline, and the Finnair tie-up marks a further step in unlocking the alliance's full value.

"Together, we have significantly expanded travel opportunities, giving Oman Air guests access to Helsinki and Finnair's extensive network beyond," he added.

Fredrik Wildtgrube, Finnair's Senior Vice President of Alliances and Airlines Partnerships, said the carrier welcomes Oman Air passengers onto its flights, offering smooth connections to Helsinki and a chance to explore Finland.

"We look forward to expanding the partnership further," he added.

Oman Air said the agreement is the first phase of a broader tie-up between the two carriers, with further expansion under discussion.

The partnership also supports the Omani national airline's push to promote the country in new markets, encouraging travelers to explore Muscat through its stopover program or extend their trips to experience the Sultanate's heritage, landscapes, and hospitality.