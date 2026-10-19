Prime Bank Teams Up With Blucheez To Offer Priority Customers Discounts

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Prime Bank PLC has partnered with Blucheez to provide exclusive discounts and lifestyle benefits to its Priority Banking customers, expanding the bank's range of value-added services.

The agreement was signed at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka. The announcement was dated October 17, 2026.

Nahreen Quayyum, senior vice president and acting head of Priority Banking at Prime Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of the bank. Dr. Md. Kamruzzaman, founder of Blucheez, represented the lifestyle brand.

Under the partnership, eligible Priority Banking customers will receive special discounts at Blucheez, giving them access to additional benefits beyond traditional banking services. The announcement did not specify the discount rates or the duration of the offer.

Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer propositions at Prime Bank, and Fazle Rabbi, chief operating officer of Blucheez, attended the signing ceremony alongside senior officials from both organizations.

The collaboration is part of Prime Bank's broader effort to expand its lifestyle partnership network and offer customers more personalized services and exclusive privileges.

By working with lifestyle brands, the bank aims to strengthen its Priority Banking proposition through benefits that extend beyond financial products and services. The partnership also creates an opportunity for Blucheez to reach Prime Bank's premium customer segment through targeted offers.



