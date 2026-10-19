Salman Ali Agha's Century Powers Pakistan To 37-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opening match of the three-nation ODI series in Rawalpindi. Chasing a target of 306 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs.

In the match played in Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan scored 305 runs in 49.5 overs.

For Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha delivered an impressive batting performance, scoring 107 runs off 90 balls. Babar Azam scored 45, Saad Baig 39, Hassan Nawaz 37, Arafat Minhas 18, Fakhar Zaman 16 and Saim Ayub seven runs.

For Sri Lanka, Eshan Malinga took four wickets, Asitha Fernando claimed three, and Dilshan Madushanka picked up two wickets.

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During the chase, Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake scored 79 runs, Janith Liyanage made 60, and Kamindu Mendis contributed 44. However, the team failed to reach the target and were bowled out for 268 runs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi took three wickets, while Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets each.

In this match, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig made his One Day International (ODI) debut.

Pakistan's playing XI, led by Shaheen Afridi, included Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Nawaz, Saad Baig, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

The three-nation ODI series features Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England.