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Drone Strikes Company's Railway Infrastructure In Poltava Region

Drone Strikes Company's Railway Infrastructure In Poltava Region


Date: 2026-10-19 05:44:43

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Read also: Air defense forces shoot down four Russian missiles and 243 drones since this evening

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in the Rivne region, wounding two women.

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UkrinForm

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