Drone Strikes Company's Railway Infrastructure In Poltava Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.Read also: Air defense forces shoot down four Russian missiles and 243 drones since this evening
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in the Rivne region, wounding two women.
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