Russian Forces Attack Energy Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional State Administration, on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“For two days in a row, the enemy has continued its attempts to destroy critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Energy facilities are under attack. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the strikes,” the official said.

According to him, fires that broke out at the impact sites were extinguished by State Emergency Service rescue workers, despite the threat of follow-up strikes. Power company crews are working to restore electricity.

According to Yurii Denysovets, secretary of the Korostyshiv City Council, on the evening of October 18, the enemy attacked energy facilities in the Korostyshiv community, leaving part of the city and surrounding settlements without power.

Drone strikes company's railway infrastructure inregion

According to the Berdychiv City Council, on the night of October 19, a Russian drone attacked an energy infrastructure facility, causing a fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Poltava district, an enemy drone struck the railway infrastructure of one of the enterprises.