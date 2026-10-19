Five Injured, Buildings, Medical Center And Shopping Mall Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

According to him, one of the injured was hospitalized, while the others received medical assistance at the scene.

Later, Klitschko reported that a medical center sustained significant damage as a result of the Russian attack in the Solomianskyi district.

“An attack by the enemy caused significant damage to one of the city's medical centers in the Solomianskyi district. The blast wave shattered more than 200 windows, damaged doors and ceilings, as well as medical equipment,” Klitschko wrote.

He noted that no staff members were injured and that medical workers have currently been transferred to other facilities.

According to the Mayor, there were no patients at the medical center at the time of the attack.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegra that the enemy launched another attack on Kyiv in the morning of October 19. The consequences of the strikes were recorded in the capital's Solomianskyi district.

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As of 9:00, five people were injured. Three of them suffered acute stress reactions, while two others sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and lacerations.

Four residential buildings, a bank, a private medical clinic, a shopping and entertainment center, office premises and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into a war crime committed by Russian military personnel under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and eight others injured in Kyiv as a result of the Russian overnight attack.