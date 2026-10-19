Part Of Vinnytsia Region Left Without Electricity And Water After Russian Attack
“The enemy continues their massive attack on energy infrastructure. The latest shelling has also caused damage in the Vinnytsia region,” Zabolotna wrote.
According to her, parts of the region and Vinnytsia are currently without electricity and water.
The relevant services are working to restore the damaged facilities.Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region
As reported, overnight on October 18, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region again, causing emergency power outages.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment