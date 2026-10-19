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Part Of Vinnytsia Region Left Without Electricity And Water After Russian Attack

Part Of Vinnytsia Region Left Without Electricity And Water After Russian Attack


Date: 2026-10-19 05:44:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Natalia Zabolotna, Head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy continues their massive attack on energy infrastructure. The latest shelling has also caused damage in the Vinnytsia region,” Zabolotna wrote.

According to her, parts of the region and Vinnytsia are currently without electricity and water.

The relevant services are working to restore the damaged facilities.

Read also: Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region

As reported, overnight on October 18, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region again, causing emergency power outages.

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