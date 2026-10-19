U.S. Delaying Delivery Of Patriot Missiles Already Paid For By Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he said this in an interview with Bloomber.

“Now, we have dangerous days ahead of the elections. My latest model was: We don't target Russian diesel, you give us missiles for Patriot systems to protect our facilities. But they just want us to stop attacking diesel. And if we strike that, they will disconnect us from something,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader listed a number of what he described as unfriendly steps by Washington toward Kyiv. These include deliberately slowing down Starlink internet speeds, which are crucial for Ukrainian troops, as well as delaying already limited deliveries of Patriot interceptors used to shoot down ballistic missiles.

“I believe steps have been taken to convince Ukraine to capitulate,” Zelensky said.

He added that he did not want to believe that the U.S. partners thought the war against Russia“could be ended sooner at Ukraine's expense,” but said that, in his view, this was how it looked.

The Ukrainian President said relations with Washington could improve after the U.S. midterm elections.

“Politics is very aggressive during election time. I think it is agony now, but after elections, life will continue and I believe it will be calmer,” Zelensky said.

Asked who ordered the slowdown of Starlink internet speeds in Ukraine, Zelensky pointed to“the authorities, the White House,” citing unnamed“sources.” According to him, Starlink internet speeds in Ukraine are reduced when traveling at speeds above 161 kilometers per hour, while outside the country the service operates without any restrictions.

The President also noted that the United States is delaying deliveries of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems, which are used to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles. Zelensky said Ukraine had“paid for the weapons,” including anti-ballistic missiles, under the PURL program.“A part of the supplies has been authorized” by the U.S. side,“while the rest haven't been. And this is not a technical issue.”

He said the United States is currently supplying Ukraine with only 12 Patriot interceptor missiles per month, roughly one-quarter of the rate during the administration of Joe Biden.

“I think that the President of the United States does have a good relationship with Putin. But one thing doesn't work here. Currently, Trump can't force Putin to end the war,” Zelensky emphasized.

Zelensky says possible US siding with Russia would be 'historic mistake'

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed with Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff the possibility of another meeting, which is likely to take place later this week.

Asked how he would describe efforts to restore relations with the United States, Zelensky said:“I think that when the potential risks for Ukraine are of tsunami proportions, one should intervene while it's still just a mild storm. I believe much more is at stake than the diesel deal.”

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he did not want to make decisions that could push Russia away from peace talks and accused Volodymyr Zelensky of being unwilling to end the war.

Photo: illustrative, NATO