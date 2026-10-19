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Datagroup Data Center In Kyiv Ceases Operations After Russian Attack

Datagroup Data Center In Kyiv Ceases Operations After Russian Attack


Date: 2026-10-19 05:44:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the company's press service announced the shutdown in a post on Facebook.

“As a result of the overnight ballistic attack, the equipment and infrastructure of the Datagroup data center were completely disabled. Unfortunately, its restoration and further operation are impossible,” the statement said.

The company reported that none of its employees were injured.

Read also: Five injured, buildings, medical center and shopping mall damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv 's Solomianskyi

Client services are currently being provided from backup sites.

As reported, one person was killed and eight were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack by Russian forces.

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UkrinForm

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