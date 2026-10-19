Russian Strikes Damage Over 10 Energy Infrastructure Facilities Overnight Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“Overnight and this morning, Russia attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne regions. In this one night alone, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the lights went out for at least 550,000 families. Repair crews are working at the sites,” the Ukrainian President said.

He noted that Russia's ballistic attack overnight came in several waves and that“once again, there was no early warning from our partners.”

“They again targeted energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. In total, the Russians launched 16 ballistic missiles in a deliberate attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. The Russians also launched more than 200 drones of various types, including jet-powered Shaheds, with attacks spanning from the Kharkiv and Dnipro regions to the Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions. Sadly, there are casualties,” Zelensky said.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. He said assistance was being provided to those injured.

The President emphasized:“Ukraine never wanted this war, and we have welcomed literally EVERY attempt by our partners to bring this war to a dignified end. We have responded positively to EVERY ceasefire proposal.”

Instead, according to Zelensky, Russia's responses have been ballistic missiles, Shaheds and killings.

“Putin doesn't want to end this war, he doesn't even want to take any steps toward de-escalation. EVERY ONE of our partners has experienced this firsthand when they heard Russia's refusals. And it is crucial to call things what they are. To call the aggressor an aggressor and help Ukraine defend lives. When deliveries of missiles for Ukraine's air defense are blocked while Russia is granted relief or delays in sanctions, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality on the part of our partners. The reality is that the war continues, and it continues solely because of Russian strikes and Russia's desire to drag this war out,” Zelensky stressed.

U.S. delaying delivery of Patriot missiles already paid for by Ukraine – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted four missiles and 243 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine overnight on Monday, October 19. Hits were recorded at 25 locations.

Photos by: Kyrylo Chubotin / Ukrinform