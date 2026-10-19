Heart Touching Concert Captivates Audience At Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Music that preserves the memory of heroes, songs about the homeland and peace, masterpieces of world opera, and beloved Azerbaijani melodies came together on the stage of the International Mugham Center in Baku.

The concert "Qəlbimizdə yaşayanlar" ("Those Who Live in Our Hearts"), held as part of the 3rd International Opera Festival organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, was an evening where art attained a profound emotional depth. The voices of young performers resonated in harmony with memory, hope, and love for the homeland.

The concert was one of the highlights of the festival, which celebrates both the 50th birthday of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan and the 30th anniversary of her professional career.

The significance of the festival as an important cultural and educational project was underscored by speakers at the event: Konul Huseynova, Director of the Gara Garayev Central School of Arts and a professor at the Baku Music Academy, and Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Dilara Aliyeva.

The festival is envisioned not merely as a series of concerts, but as a large-scale platform for the development of musical art and for introducing a broad audience to classical music. Its program encompasses opera and chamber music evenings, symphonic concerts, masterclasses, literary and artistic gatherings, and educational initiatives. Certain projects will be hosted at the country's leading higher education institutions, offering the younger generation new opportunities to engage with the academic musical heritage.

A special place in the program is held by the project "Young Voices Resonating Toward the Future," which aims to support emerging vocalists and discover new talent. Participants are given the opportunity to perform on the same stage as established masters, present solo programs, and showcase their performance skills before a professional audience.

One of the most poignant moments of the evening was the performance by the "Qəhrəman övladları" (Children of Heroes) choir, which brings together the talented children of shehids (martyrs). Through their singing, songs about their homeland, heroism, and love for Azerbaijan took on a special resonance, becoming a heartfelt musical message to the audience. Several of the pieces performed by the group were composed-with both music and lyrics by Professor Konul Huseynova, the widow of the martyr, Lieutenant Colonel Rashad Atakishiyev. The choir also performed alongside People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva, presenting works dedicated to Azerbaijan and its heroes.

The Mezzo Children's Choir and the Mezzo Women's Chamber Orchestra both founded by Fidan Hajiyeva, added a unique atmosphere to the evening. Their participation underscored the concert's core theme: the continuity between generations, a deep respect for cultural heritage, and the power of music to unite people. Banu Alibayli served as the host for the evening.

The rich program, featuring young vocalists, showcased works by both Azerbaijani and international classical composers. Classical vocal pieces blended seamlessly with melodies that celebrate Azerbaijan. The themes of peace, hope, and the future served as a central narrative thread, lending the evening a distinct sense of cohesion and emotional depth. The program featured works by Georges Bizet, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Giacomo Puccini, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Gioachino Rossini, George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Tofig Guliyev, Fikrat Amirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Giulio Caccini, Vincenzo Di Chiara, and other composers.

The concert featured performances by Charles Emin Naylor, Aisha Mammadova, Ayan Bayramova, Laman Babazade, Huseyn Ahmadov, Nuray Rahmanova, Fidan Aliyeva, Roya Aliyeva, Gunay Kubishova, Elyar Aliyev, Liliya Khalilova, Zahrakhanim Abdullayeva, Syada Tagiyeva, Yasamen Hasanli, Anar Khanmammadli, Maryam Babayeva, Elmira Ragimova, and Murad Hajiyev.

Musical accompaniment was provided by accompanists Rafiga Guluzade, Rahima Gurbanova, Arzu Aslan, Leyla Javadova, Syamra Hasanli, and Aliheydar Aydin.

The evening concluded with the famous song "Azerbaijan" by Muslim Magomayev. Its performance lent a special solemnity to the end of the concert, uniting the audience in a shared love for their homeland.

The evening, titled "Qəlbimizdə yaşayanlar" (Those Who Live in Our Hearts), served as a reminder that music has the power to preserve memory, transmit spiritual values, and bridge generations. Through it, the voices of those who have passed, a deep love for the Motherland, and faith in the future continue to live on-sentiments that never lose their strength with the passage of time.

The festival runs for three months, from September 7 to December 7. For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, a classical arts project of this scale is being implemented, encompassing around 30 musical and other cultural events.

The program spans both Baku and various regions of the country, while also reaching the international stage, with events scheduled in Paris, London, Milan, and Minsk.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.