France's Interior Minister Submits Resignation Amid Protests

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Against the backdrop of protests and violent riots sweeping France, the country's Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez has submitted his resignation, France Info reported.

Despite the minister's resignation request, French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to accept it.

The Élysée Palace said Macron had made the decision "in view of the need to ensure uninterrupted leadership of law enforcement and public order operations under the current circumstances."

The president instructed Nuñez to take new measures to restore public order as soon as possible and to take all necessary steps to ensure transparency regarding failures in forecasting and information-sharing that led to the violence.

Earlier, Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party and a candidate in France's presidential election, has called on President Emmanuel Macron to resign amid protests, clashes with police and unrest across the country.

In a post on social media, Philippot urged Macron to step down, arguing that his resignation was necessary to restore the authority of the state. He also accused the government of allowing large-scale illegal immigration.

More than 500,000 people reportedly took part in demonstrations across France on Saturday to protest the rising cost of living and higher prices.

Image: Stephane De Sakutin / AFP