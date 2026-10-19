Azerbaijan Exports Nearly $6.45 Billion Worth Of Natural Gas In Januaryseptember

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan exported 17 billion 994 million 105,300 cubic metres of natural gas in January–September 2026, according to customs declarations.

According to the State Customs Committee, the value of the country's natural gas exports amounted to $6 billion 448 million 683,600.

Compared with the same period in 2025, natural gas export volumes declined by 2.9%, while their value decreased by 3.7%.

Natural gas accounted for 27.02% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.