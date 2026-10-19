Sri Lanka Earns Over US$2.2 Bln From Tourism In First 9 Months Of 2026

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

COLOMBO, Oct 19 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka earned US$2.245 billion from tourism during the first nine months of 2026, according to data released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, reported Xinhua.

The figure was slightly lower than the US$2.473 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2025, the central bank said.

Tourism earnings in September alone reached U$185.6 million, up from US$182.9 million in September last year.

Sri Lanka received 1,693,679 tourists from January to September this year, generating the reported tourism revenue during the period.

Tourism remains one of Sri Lanka's key sources of foreign exchange and has played an important role in supporting the country's economic recovery.

--NNN-XINHUA