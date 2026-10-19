Cosmo Announces Positive Phase 2 Study Of Rifamycin 1% Topically Acting Gel, Meeting The Primary Endpoint In Distal Ulcerative Colitis And Ulcerative Proctitis
|Endpoint
| Rifamycin 1% topically acting gel
(N=39)
| Placebo
(N=21)
|p-value
|Proportion of patients achieving clinical remission at week 6
|46.2%
|14.3%
|0.0190
Rifamycin 1% topically acting gel was well tolerated. Drug-related adverse events were low (8), and no unexpected safety findings emerged during the study. Three serious AEs were reported during the study, none of which considered to be treatment-related.
Patients reported very high treatment satisfaction (74.3%) and expressed willingness to repeat the treatment in future (82.1%).
Analyses of secondary and exploratory endpoints are ongoing, and full results will be presented at upcoming major medical meetings or congresses.
Next Steps
Cosmo plans to discuss the results with both the FDA and EMA to inform the next stages of clinical development.
Unmet Need in DUC and Ulcerative Proctitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease characterized by a relapsing disease course and significant patient burden. Distal disease involvement, including proctitis, is reported in approximately 70% of patients with UC at the time of diagnosis.2 With nearly two million people living with UC in the US3 and 1.5 million in Europe,4,5 DUC and ulcerative proctitis represent a substantial proportion of the UC population, potentially affecting approximately 2.4 million patients across these regions. Rectal inflammation is a major driver of symptoms and reduced quality of life in UC, yet remains inadequately controlled in many patients. Although both US and European guidelines place rectal therapy at the center of induction treatment for mild-to-moderate distal disease and proctitis, there have been no meaningful therapeutic advances in these indications in decades. This has led to both near- and long-term treatment gaps, as achieving early remission in left-sided disease prevents the spread of inflammation to the whole colon (pancolitis).
Ulcerative proctitis represents a significant unmet medical need. Historically excluded from most advanced-therapy development programs, patients with isolated disease have limited evidence-based treatment options for their condition.
Moreover, despite a growing body of evidence demonstrating the importance of the microbiome in UC pathogenesis, prior studies have not shown a clear benefit of antibiotic therapy in resolving UC symptoms and inflammation.6 As a result, there remains a significant need for safe, effective, and topically acting therapies designed to address the unique biology and symptom burden of DUC and ulcerative proctitis.
Rifamycin 1% topically acting gel targets the intestinal microbial environment believed to drive and sustain mucosal inflammation in the disease. Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties, as demonstrated by several pharmacological studies.6-10 These attributes are combined with precision local delivery, strong mucosal adherence, and a neutral pH formulation, enabled by Cosmo's proprietary technology, which transforms a liquid enema into a bio-adhesive gel upon administration. This allows targeted delivery of the active drug directly to the distal colon and rectum, where inflammation occurs, while minimizing systemic exposure and side effects.
Physician Commentary
Professor David Rubin, Joseph B. Kirsner Professor of Medicine and Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the University of Chicago Medicine, said: “Previously available topical therapies for distal UC or isolated proctitis have been inadequate due to limited efficacy and poor tolerability. The results of this rifamycin formulation are very positive, and combine both the novel treatment effect of rifamycin as well as a unique and attractive delivery system that I believe will be greatly appreciated by patients. The results of this anti-microbial treatment are also provocative and warrant further study of the potential for targeting the gut microbiome effectively in UC.”
Professor Simon Travis, Professor of Clinical Gastroenterology, University of Oxford, and former President of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO), who contributed to the study design, said:“The Phase 2 results are particularly encouraging and demonstrate a clear benefit using the same rigorous efficacy criteria typically applied in the Phase 3 trials that support approval. Beyond the efficacy findings, the programme is notable for evaluating a novel gel formulation designed for target delivery and retention in the distal colon. If approved, rifamycin 1% could become the first antibiotic approved for ulcerative colitis, an advance that could redefine how we manage patients with distal disease and proctitis.”
Management Commentary
Giovanni Di Napoli, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmo, said:“These results validate our patient-centric approach to solving day-to-day clinical challenges. Rifamycin 1% topically acting gel is our answer to the question the UC community has been asking for forty years: how do we treat local disease without suppressing the immune system? It embodies what defines Cosmo: innovative formulation, end-to-end in-house development, and the rapid translation of science from preclinical models. For the approximately 2.4 million patients in the US and Europe affected by DUC and ulcerative proctitis, rifamycin 1% topically acting gel has the potential to establish a new treatment paradigm. Patients don't want to wait, and neither do we: we will discuss these data regulatory agencies and move into Phase 3 as fast as regulators allow.”
Investor Call
Cosmo's management will host a conference call with investors and analysts today at 4:00 pm CEST to discuss the Phase 2 results.
| Conference Call
Participants may call the following numbers, 10 – 15 minutes before conference start
| Switzerland / Europe:
United Kingdom:
United States:
HD Web PhoneTM:
| +41 (0) 58 310 50 00
+44 (0) 203 059 58 63
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Click Here
| Other international numbers available HERE
Webcast link:
About Cosmo
Financial calendar
For further information, please contact:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Cosmo's current expectations regarding the clinical development, regulatory assessment, and potential future availability of the investigational product. Such statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the completion and outcomes of additional clinical analyses, interactions with and determinations by regulatory authorities, reliance on third-party partners, the potential impact of external scientific or medical developments, and other factors described in Cosmo's publicly available filings and reports. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Cosmo, and Cosmo assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
ReferencesFDA Guidance for Industry – Development of drug products for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (April 2022) Fumery M. et al. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2018. 16(3): 343-356. Weisman MH. et al. Prev Med Rep. 2023. 33: 102173. Heydari K. et al. Gastroenterol Hepatol Bed Bench. 2025. 18(2): 132-146. United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division. World Population Prospects 2024. Rosette C. et al. J Infectiology. 2019. 2(4): 18-24. Rosette C. et al. Drug Metab. Pharmacokinet. 2019. 34(3): 172-180. Aiello C. et al. Microbiol. Res. 2025. 16, 44. Mangano K. et al. Drug Deliv. Transl. Res. 2025. 15(9): 3296-3306. Mangano K. et al. J Clin Med. 2026 Aug 19;15(16):6409.
Attachments
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment