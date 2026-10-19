Russia Vows Continued Strikes on Ukraine After 1,015-Drone Raid
(MENAFN) Russia will keep up retaliatory strikes designed to erode Ukraine’s “offensive potential,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, according to a Russian state-run news agency.
Peskov told journalists that the “systematic and massive” strikes answering Ukrainian attacks were still under way.
“Some final signs of agony are being observed. The Kyiv regime is putting up resistance. But this cannot change the course of events,” he said.
His comments followed a “massive” Ukrainian drone assault that, according to Russian authorities, hit oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, along with the data center of Russian social media company VK in the Leningrad region. The officials said the attacks killed one person and wounded nine.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight. It said the drones were intercepted over Russian territory, the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of striking residential buildings nationwide, killing two people and injuring 12. He added that Russian missiles and drones hit substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions, cutting power to “tens of thousands” of families.
Peskov told journalists that the “systematic and massive” strikes answering Ukrainian attacks were still under way.
“Some final signs of agony are being observed. The Kyiv regime is putting up resistance. But this cannot change the course of events,” he said.
His comments followed a “massive” Ukrainian drone assault that, according to Russian authorities, hit oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, along with the data center of Russian social media company VK in the Leningrad region. The officials said the attacks killed one person and wounded nine.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight. It said the drones were intercepted over Russian territory, the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of striking residential buildings nationwide, killing two people and injuring 12. He added that Russian missiles and drones hit substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions, cutting power to “tens of thousands” of families.
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