Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russia Vows Continued Strikes on Ukraine After 1,015-Drone Raid

Russia Vows Continued Strikes on Ukraine After 1,015-Drone Raid


Date: 2026-10-19 05:39:39

(MENAFN) Russia will keep up retaliatory strikes designed to erode Ukraine’s “offensive potential,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday, according to a Russian state-run news agency.

Peskov told journalists that the “systematic and massive” strikes answering Ukrainian attacks were still under way.

“Some final signs of agony are being observed. The Kyiv regime is putting up resistance. But this cannot change the course of events,” he said.

His comments followed a “massive” Ukrainian drone assault that, according to Russian authorities, hit oil facilities and an Ozon logistics center in St. Petersburg, along with the data center of Russian social media company VK in the Leningrad region. The officials said the attacks killed one person and wounded nine.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight. It said the drones were intercepted over Russian territory, the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of striking residential buildings nationwide, killing two people and injuring 12. He added that Russian missiles and drones hit substations in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odesa regions, cutting power to “tens of thousands” of families.

MENAFN19102026000045017169ID1111829838


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search