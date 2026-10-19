Share Buy-Back Program
| Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|355,665
|419.34
|149,146,049
|October 12, 2026
|10,000
|408.04
|4,080,418
|October 13, 2026
|10,000
|411.50
|4,115,017
|October 14, 2026
|10,000
|411.65
|4,116,453
|October 15, 2026
|7,000
|420.21
|2,941,460
|October 16, 2026
|4,992
|426.40
|2,128,567
|Total accumulated under the program
|397,657
|418.77
|165,527,964
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,180,245 shares, corresponding to 4.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail:...
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments
-
RU_Announcement_54 SBB
Encl_announcement_54-2026_SSB-OCT12-OCT16
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