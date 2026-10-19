(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 54/2026 - October 19, 2026 On August 17, 2026, Royal Unibrew announced a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2026. The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 18, 2026, to December 18, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 355,665 419.34 149,146,049 October 12, 2026 10,000 408.04 4,080,418 October 13, 2026 10,000 411.50 4,115,017 October 14, 2026 10,000 411.65 4,116,453 October 15, 2026 7,000 420.21 2,941,460 October 16, 2026 4,992 426.40 2,128,567 Total accumulated under the program 397,657 418.77 165,527,964

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 2,180,245 shares, corresponding to 4.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,300,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail:...

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments



RU_Announcement_54 SBB Encl_announcement_54-2026_SSB-OCT12-OCT16