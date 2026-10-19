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Global Forensic Technology Market Size, Share, And Trends - Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Cloud Forensics Drive 10% CAGR Toward USD 12.08 Billion By 2032


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Forensic Technology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forensic technology market research report provides strategic analysis of the technologies, regulatory forces, regional trends, and operational priorities shaping digital and physical evidence investigations. Valued at a projected USD 6.82 billion in 2026, the market is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR to reach USD 12.08 billion by 2032.

Market Growth Drivers

Forensic technology is becoming essential to modern justice, cyber defense, regulatory compliance, and corporate risk management. Demand is rising as evidence expands across mobile devices, cloud platforms, connected vehicles, IoT sensors, video systems, cryptocurrency transactions, and enterprise collaboration tools. Established disciplines-including DNA analysis, toxicology, biometrics, ballistics, and document examination-remain central to criminal, civil, and internal investigations.

In 2023, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center recorded more than 880,000 cybercrime complaints and over USD 12.5 billion in reported losses. The 2024 Cost of a Data Breach Report placed the global average breach cost at USD 4.88 million. These pressures are accelerating investment in digital forensics, incident response, chain-of-custody automation, forensic analytics, laboratory information management, and secure evidence platforms. The market intelligence supports investment prioritization and risk mitigation by identifying capabilities most closely aligned with emerging evidence sources.

Transformative Technology Shifts

The market is moving from laboratory-centered, case-by-case analysis toward integrated, intelligence-led ecosystems. Key priorities include:

  • Automated evidence intake and triage
  • Interoperable case and evidence management
  • Cloud, mobile, IoT, and blockchain forensics
  • Defensible reporting and immutable audit trails
  • Synthetic media detection and content authentication
  • Privacy-by-design and secure cross-agency collaboration

Standards such as ISO/IEC 27037, ISO/IEC 27041, ISO/IEC 27042, ISO/IEC 27043, and NIST SP 800-86 continue to influence evidence identification, collection, examination, analysis, and reporting. Regulatory frameworks including GDPR, NIS2, DORA, HIPAA, and the CJIS Security Policy are reinforcing requirements for auditability, security, and defensibility.

Artificial Intelligence and Forensic Analysis

AI is reducing manual review time and improving pattern discovery across large evidence volumes. Applications include image and video enhancement, facial and object recognition, malware clustering, authorship attribution, translation, anomaly detection, fraud analytics, file classification, and log correlation.

Adoption also introduces requirements for explainability, model validation, bias testing, reproducibility, human oversight, and documented provenance. The NIST AI Risk Management Framework and EU AI Act are strengthening demand for transparent AI, while generative AI-enabled fraud is creating new opportunities in deepfake forensics and authenticity verification. These insights enable technology providers and end users to align product roadmaps with governance expectations and emerging investigative needs.

Regional and Country Outlook

  • North America: Leads through mature cyber forensics capabilities, public safety modernization, breach response, litigation discovery, and DNA analysis. The United States anchors demand, while Canada emphasizes privacy-aware investigations and secure evidence workflows.
  • Europe: Regulatory rigor under GDPR, NIS2, DORA, eIDAS, and the EU AI Act drives privacy-preserving analytics, incident reconstruction, and explainable tools. The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain important markets.
  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN economies are expanding investment as digital government, cloud adoption, smart infrastructure, and mobile evidence volumes grow.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are strengthening cybercrime, anti-corruption, anti-fraud, and financial crime capabilities.
  • Middle East and Africa: GCC investment centers on smart policing, biometrics, border security, and cyber resilience, while Africa presents opportunities tied to mobile-first economies, digital identity, and laboratory modernization.

Comparative regional coverage helps decision-makers assess market-entry priorities, partnership potential, and jurisdiction-specific compliance risks.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants

  • Establish forensic readiness through validated tools, trained personnel, retention policies, and standardized acquisition procedures.
  • Integrate security operations with legal, compliance, privacy, and law enforcement liaison teams.
  • Invest in AI governance, cloud evidence collection, cryptocurrency tracing, multimedia authentication, and mobile and IoT forensics.
  • Prioritize platforms offering encryption, role-based access, evidence provenance, automated triage, and standards-aligned reporting.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is projected to reach USD 12.08 billion by 2032 at a 10.00% CAGR.
  • Digital evidence growth and cybercrime losses are accelerating forensic technology investment.
  • AI, cloud-native evidence handling, and synthetic media verification are reshaping competition.
  • Regulatory compliance, auditability, and courtroom defensibility remain decisive purchasing criteria.
  • Regional opportunities vary according to cyber maturity, public safety investment, and regulatory requirements.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 188
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $12.08 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Forensic Technology Market, by Solution Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Hardware
7.2.1. Analytical Instruments
7.2.2. Collection Devices
7.3. Services
7.3.1. Consulting
7.3.2. Maintenance
7.3.3. Training
7.4. Software
7.4.1. Integrated Platforms
7.4.2. Standalone Software
8. Forensic Technology Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ballistics Analysis Instruments
8.3. Biometric Systems
8.3.1. Facial Recognition
8.3.2. Fingerprint Recognition
8.3.3. Iris Recognition
8.4. Digital Forensics Tools
8.5. Dna Sequencing
8.6. Trace Evidence Equipment
9. Forensic Technology Market, by Deployment Mode
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cloud
9.3. On Premises
9.4. Hybrid
10. Forensic Technology Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Biometric Identification
10.2.1. Facial Recognition
10.2.2. Fingerprint Recognition
10.2.3. Iris Recognition
10.3. Crime Scene Investigation
10.4. Digital Evidence Analysis
10.4.1. Computer Forensics
10.4.2. Mobile Forensics
10.4.3. Network Forensics
10.5. Dna Profiling
10.6. Trace Evidence Examination
11. Forensic Technology Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Institutions
11.3. Government Agencies
11.4. Healthcare Facilities
11.4.1. Clinics
11.4.2. Forensic Medical Centers
11.4.3. Hospitals
11.5. Military And Defense
11.6. Private Laboratories
11.6.1. Contract Research Organizations
11.6.2. Independent Labs
12. Forensic Technology Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Forensic Technology Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Forensic Technology Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. ALCOR Scientific
16.3. Belkasoft
16.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.5. Bruker Corporation
16.6. Cellebrite
16.7. Coalfire Systems
16.8. Cyber Resilient Group
16.9. Didactic Security
16.10. Digital Detective
16.11. Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH
16.12. Evidence Express
16.13. Forensic Fluids Laboratories
16.14. GE Healthcare
16.15. Global Digital Forensics
16.16. Grayshift
16.17. Horiba, Ltd.
16.18. Illumina, Inc.
16.19. LGC Limited
16.20. LIFARS LLC
16.21. Magnet Forensics
16.22. Neogen Corporation
16.23. NMS Labs
16.24. Parabon NanoLabs, Inc.
16.25. PerkinElmer
16.26. Promega Corporation
16.27. QIAGEN N.V.
16.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.29. Ultra Electronics Forensic Technology Inc.
16.30. Zentek Forensics Limited
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [360]
For more information about this report visit

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