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Global Life Science Instrumentation Market - Growth Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Automation, And Multi-Omics Drive 8.49% CAGR And A USD 138.51 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with automated, AI-enabled platforms, recurring software and consumables revenue, localized service, and lifecycle support

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Life Science Instrumentation Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global life science instrumentation market, projected to reach USD 84.15 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 8.49% to USD 138.51 billion by 2032. It assesses the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, regulatory considerations, and competitive factors shaping investment across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, diagnostic, contract research, and regulated manufacturing environments.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Life science instrumentation supports drug discovery, bioprocessing, genomics, proteomics, clinical research, environmental testing, and quality control. Key technology categories include:

  • Chromatography, mass spectrometry, and spectroscopy
  • PCR, sequencing, and electrophoresis systems
  • Flow cytometry and microscopy
  • Laboratory automation and sample preparation
  • Connected laboratory software and informatics

Growth is supported by sustained biomedical R&D investment, expanding biologics and cell and gene therapy pipelines, stricter quality requirements, and demand for high-throughput, reproducible workflows. Market sizing and adoption analysis provide a practical foundation for capacity planning, investment prioritization, and market entry decisions.

Transformative Shifts in Laboratory Instrumentation

Laboratories are moving from standalone benchtop instruments toward integrated, automated, and cloud-connected ecosystems. Purchasing priorities increasingly include reduced manual handling, sample traceability, electronic records, and interoperability with laboratory information management systems, electronic lab notebooks, chromatography data systems, and manufacturing execution systems.

Additional shifts include multi-omics research, industrialized biologics manufacturing, microfluidic platforms, automated sample preparation, real-time analytics, and validated software. Regulatory expectations from the U.S. FDA, EMA, MHRA, and accreditation bodies are also increasing requirements for audit trails, calibration, method validation, cybersecurity, and data governance.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Integration

Artificial intelligence is being embedded in image analysis, spectral interpretation, predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, experimental design, and automated method development. AI-enabled microscopy, mass spectrometry informatics, sequencing analytics, and robotics can reduce repeat runs, identify instrument drift, prioritize valuable samples, and accelerate biomarker discovery.

Adoption depends on explainable models, validated algorithms, representative datasets, secure data pipelines, and compliance with evolving software and data-integrity requirements. These insights enable laboratory leaders and technology providers to balance innovation opportunities with operational, cybersecurity, and regulatory risks.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and ASEAN markets are expanding through biopharmaceutical capacity, genomics programs, clinical testing, and academic research investment.
  • North America: The United States and Canada remain major innovation hubs, supported by pharmaceutical R&D, public research funding, biotechnology investment, and early adoption of automated and AI-enabled systems.
  • Europe: Advanced research infrastructure, Horizon Europe funding, EMA-aligned standards, and established pharmaceutical clusters sustain demand across Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the Nordic region.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico lead demand generated by pharmaceutical quality control, public health modernization, food safety, environmental monitoring, and clinical research.
  • Middle East and Africa: GCC investment in genomics, reference laboratories, and academic medical centers is creating opportunities, while African growth is linked to infectious disease surveillance, vaccine programs, and molecular diagnostics.

Economic Group and Country Opportunities

ASEAN markets favor scalable platforms, dependable reagent supply, technical service coverage, and cost-efficient automation. GCC countries are investing in genomic medicine and local biopharma capabilities, while BRICS economies combine large patient populations with expanding research and manufacturing capacity. G7 and EU countries continue to lead innovation and regulated adoption, and NATO markets support specialized demand related to biodefense, public health preparedness, and resilient laboratory infrastructure.

Country-level analysis highlights China's biopharma expansion, India's strength in vaccines and contract research, Japan's premium analytical market, South Korea's biosimilar and diagnostics growth, and Brazil's leadership in Latin America. Comparative regional intelligence supports channel selection, localization strategies, and identification of underserved market segments.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants

  • Develop platforms combining analytical performance, automation readiness, validated software, and open integration.
  • Build application-specific workflows for biologics, cell and gene therapy, multi-omics, diagnostics, environmental testing, and quality control.
  • Expand local service, calibration, training, and regulatory support in high-growth markets.
  • Strengthen cybersecurity, consumables availability, lifecycle management, and supply-chain resilience.
  • Evaluate total cost of ownership, interoperability, scalability, data integrity, and vendor compliance capabilities.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 138.51 billion by 2032, expanding at an 8.49% CAGR.
  • Automation, connectivity, AI, and validated informatics are redefining purchasing criteria.
  • Biologics, precision medicine, molecular diagnostics, and multi-omics are central growth areas.
  • Service availability, compliance support, cybersecurity, and recurring consumables are critical competitive differentiators.
  • Asia-Pacific offers rapid expansion, while North America and Europe remain core innovation and regulated adoption markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 184
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $84.15 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $138.51 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Analytical Instruments
7.2.1. Gas Chromatography Systems
7.2.2. Ion Chromatography Systems
7.2.3. Liquid Chromatography Systems
7.3. Spectroscopy Instruments
7.3.1. Mass Spectrometry Systems
7.3.2. Atomic Spectroscopy Instruments
7.3.3. Infrared Spectrometers
7.4. Microscopy Instruments
7.4.1. Optical Microscopes
7.4.2. Electron Microscopes
7.4.3. Transmission Electron Microscopes
7.5. PCR Instruments
7.6. Next Generation Sequencing Instruments
7.7. Flow Cytometry Instruments
7.7.1. Cell Analyzers
7.7.2. Cell Sorters
7.8. Cell Culture Instruments
7.8.1. Bioreactors
7.8.2. Incubators
7.8.3. Shakers
8. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Portability
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Benchtop Instruments
8.3. Portable Instruments
9. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Mode of Operation
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Manual Instruments
9.3. Semi Automated Instruments
9.4. Fully Automated Instruments
10. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Genomics Research
10.2.1. DNA Sequencing
10.2.2. Gene Expression Analysis
10.2.3. Epigenetics
10.3. Proteomics Research
10.3.1. Protein Identification
10.3.2. Protein Quantification
10.3.3. Biomarker Discovery
10.4. Cell Biology Research
10.4.1. Cell Proliferation Studies
10.4.2. Cell Viability Analysis
10.4.3. Stem Cell Research
10.5. Drug Discovery & Development
10.5.1. Target Identification
10.5.2. Lead Optimization
10.5.3. Preclinical Testing
10.6. Clinical Diagnostics
10.6.1. Infectious Disease Testing
10.6.2. Oncology Diagnostics
10.6.3. Genetic Testing
10.7. Academic Research
11. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Distribution Channel
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Offline
11.2.1. eCommerce Platforms
11.2.2. Company Websites
11.3. Online
12. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Life Science Instrumentation Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. Anton Paar GmbH
16.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company
16.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.5. Bruker Corporation
16.6. Carl Zeiss AG
16.7. Danaher Corporation
16.8. Eppendorf SE
16.9. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
16.10. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
16.11. HORIBA, Ltd.
16.12. Illumina, Inc.
16.13. JASCO Corporation
16.14. JEOL Ltd.
16.15. Leica Microsystems GmbH
16.16. Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
16.17. Merck KGaA
16.18. Metrohm AG
16.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
16.20. Nikon Corporation
16.21. Olympus Corporation
16.22. Oxford Instruments plc
16.23. PerkinElmer, Inc.
16.24. QIAGEN N.V.
16.25. Sartorius AG
16.26. Shimadzu Corporation
16.27. Tecan Group Ltd.
16.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
16.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.30. Waters Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [332]
For more information about this report visit

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