Microfluidics Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Diagnostics And Organ-On-Chip Platforms Propel 7.00% CAGR Toward USD 35.41 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$23.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$35.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Microfluidics Market, by Offerings
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments
7.2.1. Microfluidic Chips
7.2.2. Microfluidic Pumps
7.2.3. Microfluidic Sensors
7.2.4. Microfluidic Valves
7.3. Kits & Reagents
7.4. Software
8. Microfluidics Market, by Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Composites
8.3. Glass
8.4. Polymers
8.4.1. Polydimethylsiloxane
8.4.2. Polystyrene
8.4.3. Thermoplastics
8.5. Silicon
9. Microfluidics Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Digital Microfluidics
9.3. Droplet Microfluidics
9.4. Medical Microfluidics
9.5. Paper-Based Microfluidics
10. Microfluidics Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Academia & Research
10.3. Diagnostics
10.3.1. Blood Testing
10.3.2. Infectious Disease Detection
10.4. Environmental & Industrial
10.4.1. Chemical Analysis
10.4.2. Water Quality Testing
10.5. Food & Agriculture
10.5.1. Food Safety Testing
10.5.2. Nutrient Content Analysis
10.5.3. Quality Control
10.6. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
10.6.1. Drug Delivery
10.6.2. Pharmacokinetics
11. Microfluidics Market, by Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Asia-Pacific
11.3. North America
11.4. Latin America
11.5. Europe
11.6. Middle East
11.7. Africa
12. Microfluidics Market, by Group
12.1. Introduction
12.2. ASEAN
12.3. GCC
12.4. European Union
12.5. BRICS
12.6. G7
12.7. NATO
13. Microfluidics Market, by Country
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. United Kingdom
13.7. Germany
13.8. France
13.9. Russia
13.10. Italy
13.11. Spain
13.12. China
13.13. India
13.14. Japan
13.15. Australia
13.16. South Korea
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Abaxis, Inc. by Zoetis Inc.
15.2. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
15.3. Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd.
15.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
15.5. Ascent Bio-Nano Technologies, Inc.
15.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
15.7. BioFluidica
15.8. Biosurfit SA
15.9. Cellix Ltd.
15.10. Danaher Corporation
15.11. Elvesys Group
15.12. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
15.13. Fluigent S.A.
15.14. Idex Corporation
15.15. Illumina, Inc.
15.16. Micronit B.V.
15.17. Mission Bio, Inc.
15.18. NanoCellect Biomedical
15.19. OPKO Health, Inc.
15.20. PerkinElmer Inc.
15.21. QuidelOrtho Corporation
15.22. Sphere Fluidics Limited
15.23. Standard BioTools Inc.
15.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
15.25. Unchained Labs
16. Key Experts
List of Figures [19]
List of Tables [379]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment