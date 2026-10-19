Global Cell Expansion Market - Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 56.86 Billion As Automation, AI, And Cell And Gene Therapy Drive 15.80% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|190
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$23.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$56.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Expansion Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cell Culture Media
7.2.1. Serum Based Media
7.2.2. Serum Free Media
7.3. Reagents
7.3.1. Buffers
7.3.2. Antibiotics
7.4. Bioreactors
7.4.1. Stirred Tank Bioreactors
7.4.2. Wave Bioreactors
7.4.3. Hollow Fiber Bioreactors
7.5. Cell Counters
7.6. Culture Vessels
8. Cell Expansion Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 2D Cell Culture
8.3. 3D Cell Culture
8.3.1. Spheroid
8.3.2. Organoid
8.4. Scaffold based Culture
8.4.1. Hydrogel
8.4.2. Polymer
8.5. Suspension Culture
8.6. Perfusion Systems
9. Cell Expansion Market, by Cell Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Mammalian Cells
9.2.1. CHO Cells
9.2.2. HEK Cells
9.3. Stem Cells
9.4. Immune Cells
9.4.1. T Cells
9.4.2. NK Cells
9.4.3. Dendritic Cells
9.5. Microbial Cells
9.5.1. Bacteria
9.5.2. Yeast
9.6. Primary Cells
9.6.1. Hepatocytes
9.6.2. Fibroblasts
9.6.3. Endothelial
10. Cell Expansion Market, by Culture System
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Open
10.3. Closed
10.4. Automated
11. Cell Expansion Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Biopharmaceutical Production
11.2.1. Monoclonal Antibody Production
11.2.2. Recombinant Protein Production
11.3. Cell & Gene Therapy
11.4. Regenerative Medicine
11.4.1. Tissue Engineering
11.4.2. Organ Regeneration Research
11.5. Research & Development
11.6. Toxicology Testing
12. Cell Expansion Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic Research Institutes
12.3. Biotechnology Companies
12.4. Contract Manufacturing Organizations
12.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
13. Cell Expansion Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Cell Expansion Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Cell Expansion Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Agilent Technologies Inc
17.2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc
17.3. Becton Dickinson and Company
17.4. Bio-Techne Corporation
17.5. Cellectis SA
17.6. CellGenix GmbH
17.7. Corning Incorporated
17.8. Cytiva Uppsala AB
17.9. Danaher Corporation
17.10. Eppendorf SE
17.11. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc
17.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
17.13. Getinge AB
17.14. HiMedia Laboratories Pvt Ltd
17.15. Kite Pharma Inc
17.16. Lonza Group AG
17.17. Merck KGaA
17.18. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH
17.19. PBS Biotech Inc
17.20. Promab Biotechnologies Inc
17.21. PromoCell GmbH
17.22. Repligen Corporation
17.23. Sartorius AG
17.24. STEMCELL Technologies Inc
17.25. Takara Bio Inc
17.26. Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc
17.27. Terumo Corporation
17.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
17.29. WuXi AppTec Co Ltd
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [378]
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