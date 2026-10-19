Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Continuous Bioprocessing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Single-Use Systems Fuel 21.96% CAGR, Creating A USD 1.38 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Continuous Bioprocessing Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous bioprocessing market research report provides strategic analysis of market growth, technology adoption, regulatory developments, regional opportunities, and competitive priorities. Valued at a projected USD 419.31 million in 2026, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.96% to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2032.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

Continuous bioprocessing is evolving from a specialized manufacturing model into a core strategy for biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, cell culture-derived therapeutics, and advanced therapies. Adoption is supported by ICH Q13 and U.S. FDA guidance encouraging modern manufacturing technologies, including perfusion culture, continuous chromatography, inline dilution, and real-time process monitoring.

Key demand drivers include:

  • Rising utilization of biologics and biosimilars
  • Pressure to reduce manufacturing costs and facility footprints
  • Growing demand for flexible, scalable production capacity
  • Greater use of process analytical technology and quality-by-design principles
  • Need for resilient, geographically diversified supply chains

The analysis enables decision-makers to assess investment priorities, anticipate adoption barriers, and identify technologies offering the strongest operational and competitive value.

Transformative Industry Shifts

Market development is being shaped by the convergence of intensified upstream perfusion, connected downstream purification, single-use technologies, closed processing, and digital automation. Manufacturers are applying continuous operations to ease capacity constraints, reduce intermediate hold times, improve product consistency, and accelerate technology transfer.

A significant transition from batch scale-up to modular scale-out is creating opportunities for multiproduct facilities, biosimilar portfolios, and contract development and manufacturing organizations. Mature inline sensors, automated control loops, and integrated data platforms are further supporting GMP implementation.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Manufacturing

Artificial intelligence is increasing the value of continuous bioprocessing by converting high-frequency process data into actionable manufacturing intelligence. Applications include:

  • Soft sensing and anomaly detection
  • Predictive maintenance and deviation prevention
  • Media optimization and chromatography control
  • Adaptive process control and digital twins
  • Real-time release testing and contamination-risk management

Leading adopters are prioritizing validated, explainable AI workflows integrated with process analytical technology, electronic batch records, and manufacturing execution systems. These insights support risk mitigation by clarifying requirements related to data integrity, cybersecurity, and lifecycle model governance.

Regional Market Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia are expanding biologics capacity, biosimilar development, automation, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure.
  • North America: The United States leads in innovation, regulatory engagement, and outsourcing, while Canada is rebuilding biologics capacity and vaccine preparedness. Mexico is gaining relevance in nearshoring and clinical supply.
  • Europe: EMA experience, harmonized regulation, public research funding, and established engineering and production networks support adoption across Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico offer opportunities linked to biosimilar access, public health demand, and local manufacturing expansion.
  • Middle East and Africa: GCC investment focuses on pharmaceutical localization and healthcare security, while African opportunities center on vaccine access, technology transfer, and capacity building.

Country and regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for market entry planning, partnership selection, and manufacturing network expansion.

Strategic Market Clusters

  • ASEAN: Singapore serves as an advanced manufacturing hub, supported by increasing pharmaceutical investment in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
  • European Union: Harmonized regulation and a mature supplier base create a structured adoption environment.
  • BRICS: High-volume demand, biosimilar growth, and localization potential are balanced by varying infrastructure and regulatory maturity.
  • G7 and NATO economies: Innovation leadership and supply-chain resilience priorities support critical medicine, biodefense, and pandemic-response investments.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Prioritize end-to-end process intensification over isolated equipment upgrades.
  • Integrate upstream perfusion, purification, viral safety, formulation, and data systems within a unified control architecture.
  • Engage regulators early on quality attributes, comparability, validation, and lifecycle management.
  • Develop expertise in automation, data science, quality engineering, and GMP analytics.
  • Establish multi-supplier strategies for resins, filters, sensors, single-use components, and critical raw materials.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2032, growing at a 21.96% CAGR.
  • Regulatory clarity, process intensification, single-use systems, and digital automation are accelerating adoption.
  • AI-enabled monitoring and control can improve robustness, consistency, and manufacturing efficiency.
  • Asia-Pacific is a major growth center, while North America and Europe retain technology and regulatory leadership.
  • Integrated platforms, skilled workforces, regulatory alignment, and resilient sourcing strategies will be central to competitive advantage.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 188
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $419.31 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1380 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cell Therapies
7.2.1. Car-T Therapies
7.2.2. Stem Cell Therapies
7.3. Gene Therapies
7.3.1. Non Viral
7.3.2. Viral Vector
7.4. Monoclonal Antibodies
7.5. Recombinant Proteins
7.5.1. Enzymes
7.5.2. Growth Factors
7.5.3. Insulin
7.6. Vaccines
7.6.1. Conventional Vaccines
7.6.2. Mrna Vaccines
8. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Process Stage
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Downstream Bioprocessing
8.2.1. Continuous Chromatography
8.2.2. Continuous Extraction
8.2.3. Continuous Filtration
8.3. Upstream Bioprocessing
8.3.1. Continuous Cell Culture
8.3.2. Perfusion Culture
9. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Technology
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Continuous Chromatography
9.3. Continuous Filtration
9.4. Perfusion Systems
9.5. Single Use Systems
10. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Bioreactor Type
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Single Use Bioreactors
10.3. Stainless Steel Bioreactors
11. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Scale Of Production
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Commercial Scale
11.2.1. Large Commercial Plants
11.2.2. Medium Commercial Plants
11.2.3. Small Commercial Facilities
11.3. Laboratory Scale
11.3.1. Lab Reactors 50-200L
11.3.2. Lab Reactors < 50L
11.4. Pilot Scale
11.4.1. Pilot Plants 200-500L
11.4.2. Pilot Plants < 200L
11.4.3. Pilot Plants >500L
12. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End User
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Biotechnology Companies
12.2.1. Large Biotech Firms
12.2.2. Small Biotech Firms
12.3. CDMOS
12.3.1. Large Cdmos
12.3.2. Small Cdmos
12.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
12.4.1. Big Pharma Companies
12.4.2. Mid Tier Pharma
12.5. Research Institutes
13. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Region
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Group
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Country
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
 16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
 17.1. 3D Biotek LLC
17.2. 3M Company
17.3. Adolf Kuhner AG
17.4. bbi-biotech GmbH
17.5. Belach Bioteknik AB
17.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.7. Bionet Servicios Tecnicos S.L.
17.8. Colder Products Company
17.9. Danaher Corporation
17.10. Esco Aster Pte Ltd.
17.11. Esco VacciXcell
17.12. FiberCell Systems Inc.
17.13. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
17.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
17.15. GEA Group
17.16. Getinge AB
17.17. Infors AG
17.18. Merck KGaA
17.19. Repligen Corporation
17.20. Sartorius AG
17.21. simAbs NV
17.22. Suzhou Transcenta Therapeutics Co., Ltd.
17.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.24. Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group
17.25. WuXi Biologics Co., Ltd.
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [347]
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111829817


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search