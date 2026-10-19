Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI, Precision Medicine, And NGS Drive 9.84% CAGR To USD 13.48 Billion By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$7.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$13.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments
7.2.1. Automated Extraction Systems
7.2.2. Manual Extraction Devices
7.2.3. Centrifuges
7.2.4. Vacuum Manifolds
7.3. Kits & Reagents
7.3.1. Binding Buffers
7.3.2. Magnetic Beads
7.3.3. DNA Isolation Kits
7.3.4. RNA Isolation Kits
7.3.5. Lysis Buffers
7.4. Consumables
7.4.1. Spin Columns
7.4.2. Collection Tubes
7.4.3. Filter Plates
8. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Column
8.3. Filter
8.4. Magnetic Bead
8.5. Precipitation
9. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Sample Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood
9.3. Cells
9.4. Tissue
10. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Diagnostics
10.2.1. Cancer Diagnostics
10.2.2. Genetic Disorder Testing
10.2.3. Infectious Disease Diagnostics
10.3. Gene Expression Analysis
10.4. Next Generation Sequencing
10.4.1. Targeted Sequencing
10.4.2. Transcriptome Sequencing
10.4.3. Whole Genome Sequencing
10.5. PCR RT-PCR
11. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Institutes
11.3. Clinical Diagnostics Laboratories
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Abcam PLC
16.2. Agilent Technologies Inc.
16.3. Analytik Jena GmbH
16.4. AutoGen Inc.
16.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
16.6. Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd.
16.7. Danaher Corporation
16.8. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.10. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.11. Hamilton Company
16.12. Illumina Inc.
16.13. LGC Limited
16.14. Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG
16.15. Merck KGaA
16.16. New England Biolabs Inc.
16.17. Norgen Biotek Corp.
16.18. Omega Bio-tek Inc.
16.19. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
16.20. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
16.21. PCR Biosystems Ltd.
16.22. PerkinElmer Inc.
16.23. Promega Corporation
16.24. QIAGEN N.V.
16.25. Revvity Inc.
16.26. Takara Bio Inc.
16.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.28. TIANGEN Biotech Beijing Co. Ltd.
16.29. Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.
16.30. Zymo Research Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [322]
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