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Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI, Precision Medicine, And NGS Drive 9.84% CAGR To USD 13.48 Billion By 2032


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market, projected to reach USD 7.66 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.84% to USD 13.48 billion by 2032. It evaluates the technologies, applications, purchasing priorities, regional dynamics, and competitive strategies shaping sample preparation for molecular diagnostics, genomics, and life science research.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Nucleic acid isolation and purification is a critical preparation step affecting the reliability of PCR, qPCR, digital PCR, next-generation sequencing, genotyping, cloning, transcriptomics, microbiome profiling, and molecular diagnostics. The market includes:

  • Manual spin-column kits and silica membrane methods
  • Magnetic bead-based extraction systems
  • Automated workstations and robotics-compatible reagents
  • Specialized collection, purification, and quality-control consumables
  • DNA and RNA workflows for blood, tissue, saliva, swabs, FFPE samples, cells, plants, and microbes

Growth is supported by precision medicine, infectious disease testing, oncology biomarker analysis, reproductive health screening, forensic science, agricultural biotechnology, and biopharmaceutical research. The analysis enables decision-makers to identify high-growth applications and align product development with evolving laboratory requirements.

Transformative Shifts in Sample Preparation

The competitive landscape is moving from standalone extraction kits toward integrated, automated, and application-specific ecosystems. Magnetic bead technology is gaining adoption due to its scalability, closed-tube processing, and high-throughput compatibility. Silica membrane and precipitation methods remain relevant where affordability, simplicity, or specialized matrices are priorities.

Clinical laboratories, biobanks, sequencing centers, and pharmaceutical research teams are standardizing workflows to reduce pre-analytical variability. Key purchasing criteria include high yield, inhibitor removal, reproducibility, contamination control, low hands-on time, sample traceability, and compatibility with downstream platforms.

Artificial Intelligence and Workflow Automation

Artificial intelligence is influencing protocol selection, predictive maintenance, automated quality control, and workflow optimization. AI-enabled platforms can analyze instrument logs, sample metadata, extraction yields, purity ratios, cycle threshold values, and sequencing metrics to detect process drift and flag unsuccessful extractions.

When integrated with robotics, laboratory information management systems, and digital quality platforms, machine learning can improve sample routing, inventory planning, contamination monitoring, and difficult-matrix optimization. These insights support risk mitigation by highlighting operational weaknesses before downstream testing is compromised.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: A major growth engine supported by expanding genomics capacity, clinical diagnostics, infectious disease surveillance, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.
  • North America: A mature market driven by clinical testing networks, biopharma pipelines, companion diagnostics, sequencing, and public health surveillance.
  • Europe: Benefits from translational research, public health genomics, regulated quality systems, and broad molecular diagnostic adoption.
  • Latin America: Growth centers on reference laboratories, oncology, agricultural genomics, and infectious disease monitoring.
  • Middle East and Africa: Opportunities arise from precision health, population genomics, hospital modernization, pathogen surveillance, and laboratory capacity building.

ASEAN markets emphasize hospital expansion and cross-border disease monitoring, while GCC countries are investing in genomic screening and accredited diagnostics. The EU prioritizes clinical validation and harmonized standards. BRICS economies provide scale and diverse research demand, while G7 and NATO-aligned markets lead in automation, biodefense, and secure laboratory supply chains. This geographic assessment informs market entry strategies and partnership prioritization.

Strategic Recommendations

  • Prioritize workflows for liquid biopsy, respiratory pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, reproductive health, microbiome analysis, and NGS library preparation.
  • Offer scalable magnetic bead systems alongside high-quality manual kits and protocols for degraded, low-input, or inhibitor-rich samples.
  • Differentiate through workflow economics, reduced repeat rates, technical support, LIMS connectivity, sustainable packaging, and dependable reagent supply.
  • Develop partnerships with sequencing companies, diagnostic developers, biobanks, hospitals, and public health agencies.
  • Build AI-ready data capture into instruments to strengthen traceability and continuous quality improvement.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 7.66 billion in 2026 to USD 13.48 billion by 2032.
  • Automation and magnetic bead extraction are central to scalable laboratory workflows.
  • AI integration is improving quality oversight, reproducibility, and operational efficiency.
  • Asia-Pacific offers strong growth potential, while North America and Europe remain advanced demand centers.
  • Competitive advantage increasingly depends on validated applications, digital connectivity, and complete workflow value.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 184
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.66 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $13.48 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Instruments
7.2.1. Automated Extraction Systems
7.2.2. Manual Extraction Devices
7.2.3. Centrifuges
7.2.4. Vacuum Manifolds
7.3. Kits & Reagents
7.3.1. Binding Buffers
7.3.2. Magnetic Beads
7.3.3. DNA Isolation Kits
7.3.4. RNA Isolation Kits
7.3.5. Lysis Buffers
7.4. Consumables
7.4.1. Spin Columns
7.4.2. Collection Tubes
7.4.3. Filter Plates
8. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Column
8.3. Filter
8.4. Magnetic Bead
8.5. Precipitation
9. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Sample Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood
9.3. Cells
9.4. Tissue
10. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Diagnostics
10.2.1. Cancer Diagnostics
10.2.2. Genetic Disorder Testing
10.2.3. Infectious Disease Diagnostics
10.3. Gene Expression Analysis
10.4. Next Generation Sequencing
10.4.1. Targeted Sequencing
10.4.2. Transcriptome Sequencing
10.4.3. Whole Genome Sequencing
10.5. PCR RT-PCR
11. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Institutes
11.3. Clinical Diagnostics Laboratories
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Abcam PLC
16.2. Agilent Technologies Inc.
16.3. Analytik Jena GmbH
16.4. AutoGen Inc.
16.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
16.6. Biogenuix Medsystems Pvt. Ltd.
16.7. Danaher Corporation
16.8. Eurofins Scientific SE
16.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.10. GenScript Biotech Corporation
16.11. Hamilton Company
16.12. Illumina Inc.
16.13. LGC Limited
16.14. Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG
16.15. Merck KGaA
16.16. New England Biolabs Inc.
16.17. Norgen Biotek Corp.
16.18. Omega Bio-tek Inc.
16.19. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
16.20. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.
16.21. PCR Biosystems Ltd.
16.22. PerkinElmer Inc.
16.23. Promega Corporation
16.24. QIAGEN N.V.
16.25. Revvity Inc.
16.26. Takara Bio Inc.
16.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.28. TIANGEN Biotech Beijing Co. Ltd.
16.29. Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd.
16.30. Zymo Research Corporation
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [322]
For more information about this report visit

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