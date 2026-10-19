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Animal Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Genomics, Gene Editing, Vaccines, And Diagnostics Drive 8.68% CAGR Toward USD 60.56 Billion


Date: 2026-10-19 05:32:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal biotechnology market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping this rapidly evolving industry. Valued at a projected USD 36.49 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.68%, reaching USD 60.56 billion by 2032.

Animal biotechnology is becoming a core enabler of food security, animal health, sustainable livestock production, aquaculture productivity, and biomedical research. The market encompasses animal genomics, molecular diagnostics, reproductive biotechnology, gene editing, vaccines, biologics, microbiome solutions, precision breeding, and transgenic or cloned animal models.

Market Growth Drivers

Rising protein consumption, zoonotic disease risks, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related production pressures are accelerating demand. Animal disease outbreaks can disrupt trade, food supplies, farm income, and public health systems, increasing the strategic importance of preventive health technologies, genomic selection, rapid diagnostics, and surveillance.

The analysis enables decision-makers to identify high-growth applications, evaluate commercialization risks, and align investments with changing production and animal health priorities.

Transformative Industry Shifts

  • Genomics and precision breeding: Genomic selection is improving disease resistance, fertility, feed efficiency, productivity, and climate resilience across dairy, poultry, swine, and aquaculture.
  • Gene editing: CRISPR-based research is advancing traits associated with animal welfare, reduced disease susceptibility, and sustainable production.
  • Preventive animal health: PCR testing, sequencing-based diagnostics, recombinant vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and herd surveillance support earlier intervention.
  • Commercialization requirements: Regulatory scrutiny, consumer acceptance, traceability, biosafety, antimicrobial stewardship, and animal welfare expectations continue to influence adoption.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Integration

Artificial intelligence is improving the speed, accuracy, and scalability of animal biotechnology. Machine learning supports genomic marker discovery, breeding decisions, image interpretation, pathogen detection, outbreak modeling, pharmacovigilance, and precision dosing research.

AI-enabled laboratories can prioritize vaccine antigens, optimize biologics development, and interpret high-throughput sequencing data. Connected sensors, cameras, wearables, electronic identification, and diagnostics also support early disease detection and welfare monitoring, provided organizations maintain validated datasets, cybersecurity, interoperability, and transparent governance.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Growth is supported by protein demand, extensive aquaculture, intensive poultry and swine production, and biotechnology programs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
  • North America: Advanced veterinary biopharma, livestock genetics, research infrastructure, disease surveillance, and companion animal spending reinforce regional leadership.
  • Europe: Strong welfare, biosafety, food safety, and antimicrobial reduction standards create rigorous but valuable opportunities for compliant technologies.
  • Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are expanding genetics, reproductive technologies, vaccines, and diagnostics to strengthen livestock export competitiveness.
  • Middle East and Africa: Opportunities center on food security, heat-tolerant breeds, biosecure production, vaccine access, diagnostics, and livestock productivity.
  • ASEAN and GCC: Priorities include aquaculture health, poultry and swine biosecurity, rapid diagnostics, arid-environment applications, and import substitution.
  • BRICS, G7, and NATO members: These groups influence production scale, research, regulation, intellectual property, biosecurity, and supply chain resilience.

Regional comparisons support market-entry planning by clarifying where disease burden, regulatory readiness, production scale, and public investment create the strongest commercial potential.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

  • Develop field-ready solutions for disease control, reproductive efficiency, feed conversion, heat resilience, aquaculture mortality, and antimicrobial reduction.
  • Prioritize genomic selection, rapid diagnostics, next-generation vaccines, biologics, microbiome products, reproductive technologies, and AI-enabled decision support.
  • Combine products with data platforms, training, veterinary support, and outcome-based evidence.
  • Invest early in regulatory capabilities, field validation, biosafety documentation, data protection, and animal welfare governance.
  • Build partnerships with universities, laboratories, producer groups, regulators, and public health agencies.

These insights help organizations strengthen competitive positioning while mitigating regulatory, technical, and adoption risks.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is projected to reach USD 60.56 billion by 2032 at an 8.68% CAGR.
  • Genomics, diagnostics, vaccines, biologics, gene editing, and AI are central growth areas.
  • Food security, disease prevention, sustainability, and antimicrobial stewardship are major demand drivers.
  • Regulatory readiness, scientific validation, ethical governance, and measurable economic value will determine commercial success.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 193
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $36.49 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $60.56 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Product Type
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Recombinant Proteins
7.2.1. Antibodies
7.2.2. Enzymes
7.2.2.1. Lipases
7.2.2.2. Phytases
7.2.2.3. Proteases
7.2.3. Growth Hormones
7.3. Vaccines
7.3.1. DNA Vaccines
7.3.2. Inactivated Vaccines
7.3.3. Live Attenuated Vaccines
7.3.4. Subunit Vaccines
8. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Technology
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cell Culture
8.2.1. Avian Cell Culture
8.2.2. Insect Cell Culture
8.2.3. Mammalian Cell Culture
8.3. Genetic Engineering
8.3.1. Gene Editing
8.3.2. Gene Synthesis
8.3.3. Transgenic Technology
8.4. PCR And DNA Sequencing
8.4.1. Next-Generation Sequencing
8.4.2. PCR Kits
8.4.3. Sanger Sequencing
9. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Animal Type
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Livestock
9.2.1. Cattle
9.2.2. Poultry
9.2.3. Swine
9.3. Companion Animals
9.3.1. Dogs
9.3.2. Cats
10. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Application
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. Diagnostics
10.2.1. ELISA Kits
10.2.2. Lateral Flow Assays
10.2.3. PCR-Based Tests
10.3. Drug Discovery
10.3.1. Lead Optimization
10.3.2. Preclinical Testing
10.3.3. Target Identification
10.4. Feed Additives
10.4.1. Carbohydrases
10.4.2. Phytases
10.4.3. Proteases
11. Animal Biotechnology Market, by End-User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Animal Farms
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
11.5. Research Laboratories
12. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Abaxis, Inc.
16.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.3. BioChek B.V.
16.4. Biogenesis Bago S.A.
16.5. Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.
16.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
16.7. Ceva Sante Animale
16.8. Covetrus, Inc.
16.9. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
16.10. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
16.11. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
16.12. Genus plc
16.13. Henry Schein Animal Health
16.14. Heska Corporation
16.15. Hester Biosciences Limited
16.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
16.17. IDvet SAS
16.18. ImmuCell Corporation
16.19. Indian Immunologicals Limited
16.20. INDICAL Bioscience GmbH
16.21. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
16.22. Merck & Co., Inc.
16.23. Neogen Corporation
16.24. Neovet Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
16.25. Pharmgate Animal Health LLC
16.26. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
16.27. Randox Laboratories Ltd.
16.28. Recombinetics, Inc.
16.29. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
16.30. Sequent Scientific Limited
16.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.32. Trans Ova Genetics, L.C.
16.33. Vetoquinol S.A.
16.34. Virbac S.A.
16.35. Zoetis Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [367]
For more information about this report visit

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