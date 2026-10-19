Animal Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Genomics, Gene Editing, Vaccines, And Diagnostics Drive 8.68% CAGR Toward USD 60.56 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Animal Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The animal biotechnology market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping this rapidly evolving industry. Valued at a projected USD 36.49 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.68%, reaching USD 60.56 billion by 2032. Animal biotechnology is becoming a core enabler of food security, animal health, sustainable livestock production, aquaculture productivity, and biomedical research. The market encompasses animal genomics, molecular diagnostics, reproductive biotechnology, gene editing, vaccines, biologics, microbiome solutions, precision breeding, and transgenic or cloned animal models. Market Growth Drivers Rising protein consumption, zoonotic disease risks, antimicrobial resistance, and climate-related production pressures are accelerating demand. Animal disease outbreaks can disrupt trade, food supplies, farm income, and public health systems, increasing the strategic importance of preventive health technologies, genomic selection, rapid diagnostics, and surveillance. The analysis enables decision-makers to identify high-growth applications, evaluate commercialization risks, and align investments with changing production and animal health priorities. Transformative Industry Shifts

Genomics and precision breeding: Genomic selection is improving disease resistance, fertility, feed efficiency, productivity, and climate resilience across dairy, poultry, swine, and aquaculture.

Gene editing: CRISPR-based research is advancing traits associated with animal welfare, reduced disease susceptibility, and sustainable production.

Preventive animal health: PCR testing, sequencing-based diagnostics, recombinant vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and herd surveillance support earlier intervention. Commercialization requirements: Regulatory scrutiny, consumer acceptance, traceability, biosafety, antimicrobial stewardship, and animal welfare expectations continue to influence adoption. Artificial Intelligence and Digital Integration Artificial intelligence is improving the speed, accuracy, and scalability of animal biotechnology. Machine learning supports genomic marker discovery, breeding decisions, image interpretation, pathogen detection, outbreak modeling, pharmacovigilance, and precision dosing research. AI-enabled laboratories can prioritize vaccine antigens, optimize biologics development, and interpret high-throughput sequencing data. Connected sensors, cameras, wearables, electronic identification, and diagnostics also support early disease detection and welfare monitoring, provided organizations maintain validated datasets, cybersecurity, interoperability, and transparent governance. Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific: Growth is supported by protein demand, extensive aquaculture, intensive poultry and swine production, and biotechnology programs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

North America: Advanced veterinary biopharma, livestock genetics, research infrastructure, disease surveillance, and companion animal spending reinforce regional leadership.

Europe: Strong welfare, biosafety, food safety, and antimicrobial reduction standards create rigorous but valuable opportunities for compliant technologies.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are expanding genetics, reproductive technologies, vaccines, and diagnostics to strengthen livestock export competitiveness.

Middle East and Africa: Opportunities center on food security, heat-tolerant breeds, biosecure production, vaccine access, diagnostics, and livestock productivity.

ASEAN and GCC: Priorities include aquaculture health, poultry and swine biosecurity, rapid diagnostics, arid-environment applications, and import substitution. BRICS, G7, and NATO members: These groups influence production scale, research, regulation, intellectual property, biosecurity, and supply chain resilience. Regional comparisons support market-entry planning by clarifying where disease burden, regulatory readiness, production scale, and public investment create the strongest commercial potential. Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Develop field-ready solutions for disease control, reproductive efficiency, feed conversion, heat resilience, aquaculture mortality, and antimicrobial reduction.

Prioritize genomic selection, rapid diagnostics, next-generation vaccines, biologics, microbiome products, reproductive technologies, and AI-enabled decision support.

Combine products with data platforms, training, veterinary support, and outcome-based evidence.

Invest early in regulatory capabilities, field validation, biosafety documentation, data protection, and animal welfare governance. Build partnerships with universities, laboratories, producer groups, regulators, and public health agencies. These insights help organizations strengthen competitive positioning while mitigating regulatory, technical, and adoption risks. Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is projected to reach USD 60.56 billion by 2032 at an 8.68% CAGR.

Genomics, diagnostics, vaccines, biologics, gene editing, and AI are central growth areas.

Food security, disease prevention, sustainability, and antimicrobial stewardship are major demand drivers. Regulatory readiness, scientific validation, ethical governance, and measurable economic value will determine commercial success. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $36.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $60.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Recombinant Proteins

7.2.1. Antibodies

7.2.2. Enzymes

7.2.2.1. Lipases

7.2.2.2. Phytases

7.2.2.3. Proteases

7.2.3. Growth Hormones

7.3. Vaccines

7.3.1. DNA Vaccines

7.3.2. Inactivated Vaccines

7.3.3. Live Attenuated Vaccines

7.3.4. Subunit Vaccines

8. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cell Culture

8.2.1. Avian Cell Culture

8.2.2. Insect Cell Culture

8.2.3. Mammalian Cell Culture

8.3. Genetic Engineering

8.3.1. Gene Editing

8.3.2. Gene Synthesis

8.3.3. Transgenic Technology

8.4. PCR And DNA Sequencing

8.4.1. Next-Generation Sequencing

8.4.2. PCR Kits

8.4.3. Sanger Sequencing

9. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Animal Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Livestock

9.2.1. Cattle

9.2.2. Poultry

9.2.3. Swine

9.3. Companion Animals

9.3.1. Dogs

9.3.2. Cats

10. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Diagnostics

10.2.1. ELISA Kits

10.2.2. Lateral Flow Assays

10.2.3. PCR-Based Tests

10.3. Drug Discovery

10.3.1. Lead Optimization

10.3.2. Preclinical Testing

10.3.3. Target Identification

10.4. Feed Additives

10.4.1. Carbohydrases

10.4.2. Phytases

10.4.3. Proteases

11. Animal Biotechnology Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Animal Farms

11.3. Contract Research Organizations

11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies

11.5. Research Laboratories

12. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Abaxis, Inc.

16.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

16.3. BioChek B.V.

16.4. Biogenesis Bago S.A.

16.5. Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.

16.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

16.7. Ceva Sante Animale

16.8. Covetrus, Inc.

16.9. Creative Biolabs, Inc.

16.10. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

16.11. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

16.12. Genus plc

16.13. Henry Schein Animal Health

16.14. Heska Corporation

16.15. Hester Biosciences Limited

16.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

16.17. IDvet SAS

16.18. ImmuCell Corporation

16.19. Indian Immunologicals Limited

16.20. INDICAL Bioscience GmbH

16.21. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

16.22. Merck & Co., Inc.

16.23. Neogen Corporation

16.24. Neovet Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

16.25. Pharmgate Animal Health LLC

16.26. Phibro Animal Health Corporation

16.27. Randox Laboratories Ltd.

16.28. Recombinetics, Inc.

16.29. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

16.30. Sequent Scientific Limited

16.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

16.32. Trans Ova Genetics, L.C.

16.33. Vetoquinol S.A.

16.34. Virbac S.A.

16.35. Zoetis Inc.

17. Key Experts



List of Figures [21]

List of Tables [367]



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900