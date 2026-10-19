Animal Biotechnology Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Genomics, Gene Editing, Vaccines, And Diagnostics Drive 8.68% CAGR Toward USD 60.56 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$36.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$60.56 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Recombinant Proteins
7.2.1. Antibodies
7.2.2. Enzymes
7.2.2.1. Lipases
7.2.2.2. Phytases
7.2.2.3. Proteases
7.2.3. Growth Hormones
7.3. Vaccines
7.3.1. DNA Vaccines
7.3.2. Inactivated Vaccines
7.3.3. Live Attenuated Vaccines
7.3.4. Subunit Vaccines
8. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cell Culture
8.2.1. Avian Cell Culture
8.2.2. Insect Cell Culture
8.2.3. Mammalian Cell Culture
8.3. Genetic Engineering
8.3.1. Gene Editing
8.3.2. Gene Synthesis
8.3.3. Transgenic Technology
8.4. PCR And DNA Sequencing
8.4.1. Next-Generation Sequencing
8.4.2. PCR Kits
8.4.3. Sanger Sequencing
9. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Animal Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Livestock
9.2.1. Cattle
9.2.2. Poultry
9.2.3. Swine
9.3. Companion Animals
9.3.1. Dogs
9.3.2. Cats
10. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Diagnostics
10.2.1. ELISA Kits
10.2.2. Lateral Flow Assays
10.2.3. PCR-Based Tests
10.3. Drug Discovery
10.3.1. Lead Optimization
10.3.2. Preclinical Testing
10.3.3. Target Identification
10.4. Feed Additives
10.4.1. Carbohydrases
10.4.2. Phytases
10.4.3. Proteases
11. Animal Biotechnology Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Animal Farms
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Pharmaceutical Companies
11.5. Research Laboratories
12. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Animal Biotechnology Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Abaxis, Inc.
16.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
16.3. BioChek B.V.
16.4. Biogenesis Bago S.A.
16.5. Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.
16.6. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
16.7. Ceva Sante Animale
16.8. Covetrus, Inc.
16.9. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
16.10. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
16.11. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
16.12. Genus plc
16.13. Henry Schein Animal Health
16.14. Heska Corporation
16.15. Hester Biosciences Limited
16.16. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
16.17. IDvet SAS
16.18. ImmuCell Corporation
16.19. Indian Immunologicals Limited
16.20. INDICAL Bioscience GmbH
16.21. Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
16.22. Merck & Co., Inc.
16.23. Neogen Corporation
16.24. Neovet Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.
16.25. Pharmgate Animal Health LLC
16.26. Phibro Animal Health Corporation
16.27. Randox Laboratories Ltd.
16.28. Recombinetics, Inc.
16.29. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.
16.30. Sequent Scientific Limited
16.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
16.32. Trans Ova Genetics, L.C.
16.33. Vetoquinol S.A.
16.34. Virbac S.A.
16.35. Zoetis Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [367]
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