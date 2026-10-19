From Products To A Cultural Ecosystem: JETOUR's Travel+ Strategy Builds A Distinctive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As competition in the global automotive market increasingly shifts from products to brand value, JETOUR has carved out a distinctive path through its TravelStrategy, established since day one of the brand. Marking World Tourism Day in September, JETOUR launched its annual JETOUR Travel Season campaign, inviting travelers worldwide to“Travel with JETOUR.” Guided by its TravelStrategy and anchored by the Wonder for JETOUR content series, the campaign brought together local initiatives across global markets, connecting cultural storytelling with real-world travel experiences and ecosystem partnerships. Together, these efforts offer a fresh perspective on how automotive brands can build lasting value through global expansion.







Creating Shared Travel Values Through Global Storytelling

Within JETOUR's Travel+ Strategy, culture plays a central role in connecting the brand with its users. Moving beyond product-focused communication, JETOUR uses travel storytelling and content co-creation to build emotional connections with audiences worldwide.

As a key expression of JETOUR's“Travel + Culture” approach, Wonder for JETOUR Season 4 explores nine countries across four regions: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Oceania. Through local cultures, conservation efforts, and everyday experiences, the series captures the wonders of travel beyond scenic landscapes, highlighting the people, stories, and connections that make each journey meaningful. Created in collaboration with travel content creators worldwide, the new season brings authentic, firsthand perspectives to audiences while inviting travelers globally to share their own stories. By turning viewers into active participants, JETOUR is transforming“Travel with JETOUR” from a brand message into a shared outlook on travel.

From Local Communities to Industry Partnerships: Building an Integrated Travel Ecosystem

Beyond cultural engagement, the Travel+ Strategy takes shape through real-world experiences. By combining local initiatives with industry partnerships and community engagement, JETOUR is building an integrated travel ecosystem that connects partners, users, and travel experiences.

During JETOUR Travel Season, the brand deepened its local engagement in Malaysia through the Sarong Music Run. A three-year partnership with Malaysia Marathon strengthened its ties with local culture, while a parade of over 100 JETOUR vehicles and the recognition of conservation advocates as“JETOUR Travel Ambassadors” brought travel, community engagement, and environmental protection together. These initiatives made the Travel+ Strategy a tangible part of local life.

In the Middle East, JETOUR extended its reach into the wider travel industry through a collaboration with Condé Nast Traveller, a leading global travel media brand. Bringing together nearly 200 travel industry leaders, the event provided a platform to exchange insights on emerging travel trends, explore opportunities to enhance products and services, and build industry connections for the Wonder for JETOUR series. This collaboration opened new opportunities for JETOUR to deepen its involvement in the global travel ecosystem.







Taken together, these global initiatives demonstrate how JETOUR brings the three pillars of its Travel+ Strategy-Products, Culture, and Ecosystem-to life. Products form the foundation: from the flagship G700, designed for extreme off-road adventures, to the T Series, built for both daily commutes and outdoor exploration, JETOUR's diverse lineup supports a wide range of travel needs. Culture creates connections, bringing travelers worldwide together through shared stories and values. The ecosystem sustains long-term growth, with local community engagement and travel industry partnerships helping the Travel+ Strategy take root and evolve across global markets.

Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International, said:“In the years ahead, we will celebrate World Tourism Day with JETOUR Travel Season, bringing together travelers and industry partners from around the world.”To date, JETOUR has expanded into more than 100 countries and regions, with over 2.56 million users worldwide. Looking ahead, JETOUR will continue to bring its Travel+ Strategy to life, working with travelers around the world to discover new experiences and possibilities.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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