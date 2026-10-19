Event Photography Is Stuck In The Last Decade, Says Estonian Company Behind A Photo Game That Replaces It

Sven Olters, founder of Photo Poodle. Photo: Joosep Jürisson

Most event photos are never collected. A new platform says the fix is not a better gallery but a photo scavenger hunt, with no app download.

- Sven Olters, founder of Photo Poodle

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Every wedding, conference, and office party produces two photo collections. One is shot by a hired professional and lives on, polished and complete. The other is shot by the guests, is larger and more candid than the first, and is never collected at all.

Photo Poodle, an event photo platform developed in Estonia, was built on a single observation: guest photos are not lost because guests won't share them. They are lost because the industry keeps asking guests for work. The company's answer is not another upload tool. It is a scavenger hunt.

THE PROBLEM: ONE PHOTOGRAPHER, HUNDREDS OF CAMERAS

Event photography has barely changed in decades, resting on one assumption: the professional covers the event. But one photographer can only be in one place, shooting the ceremony, the stage, the first dance. What they cannot cover is everything happening everywhere else: the grandmother's face during the speech, the small scenes between the official scenes.

Guests take hundreds of photos at every event, often the most treasured ones. And then they are never seen again. The host asks around. Some guests promise to send them. A few do. The rest are forgotten by morning, and with them the most complete record the event will ever have.

"An event's most candid photography is effectively deleted the moment the event ends," said Sven Olters, founder of Photo Poodle and a former television commercial producer. "Every host knows the ritual of chasing people for their photos afterwards, and every host knows how it ends."

A DECADE OF FIXES THAT MISSED THE POINT

The tools built to close this gap have failed for one consistent reason: they treat the guest as a courier. A shared gallery asks the guest to remember, days after the party, to upload their photos. It is an errand, and guests at a celebration do not run errands. Dedicated apps ask for more: download software, create an account, learn an interface, all before contributing a single photo. Every step filters out more of the room, until the gallery stands half empty and the chase begins anyway.

"The question was never how to make uploading easier," Olters said. "The guest was never short of a place to put photos. The guest was short of a reason to take them."

THE ANSWER: A SCAVENGER HUNT

Guests who scan a QR code at the event do not find an upload tool. They find a photo scavenger hunt: a live list of challenges, prompts such as "capture the most emotional moment of the night", completed on the spot in the browser. Each challenge earns points, points build a live leaderboard, and every photo lands instantly on a wall projected on any venue screen.

The scavenger hunt is the activity, and the collection is what it produces. Where a gallery asks guests for a favor, a challenge gives them a mission: something to do, something to win. No app to download, no account to create, any phone with a browser joins in seconds.

This is a different category, not a better version of the old one. Photo tools are services that run alongside an event and must be remembered. The scavenger hunt is an activity at the center of it. The photos become the byproduct of hundreds of people playing at once: thousands of photos, every candid moment the hired photographer could not be present for, collected without a single guest ever being asked to upload anything.

"The professional photographs the moments you planned. The guests photograph the ones you didn't," Olters said. "The guests are everywhere. All we did was give the room a game worth playing for, and the archive builds itself."

Photo Poodle is available worldwide at [photopoodle]( ).

About Photo Poodle

Photo Poodle is an event photo platform based in Tallinn, Estonia. Guests join via QR code and complete a photo scavenger hunt in their browser, with no app download and no signup. It was founded by Sven Olters, a former TV commercial producer.

Gynel Sihhalijeva

Olters Meedia OÜ

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Event Photography Is Stuck in the Last Decade, Says Estonian Company Behind a Photo Game That Replaces It News Provided By Olters Meedia OÜ October 19, 2026, 09:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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