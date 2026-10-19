Airpower Foundation Champions Service Member & Veteran Healing Renewed Purpose Through Equine-Assisted Programs

“Equine therapy provides a place for airmen: where trust, calm, and strength meet in a synchronized dance that becomes natural.”

Airpower Foundation Champions Service Member & Veteran Healing Renewed Purpose Through Equine-Assisted Programs

- Service MemberDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Airpower Foundation is a leading voice and continues to champion America's service members and veterans through innovative programs focused on emotional well-being, workforce development, and meaningful employment opportunities. In partnership with the Rush Creek Sanctuary, service members and veterans experience the transformative power of the human-horse connection, where trust, emotional regulation, and renewed confidence take center stage.A service member stated,“Equine therapy provides a place for airmen: where trust, calm, and strength meet in a synchronized dance that becomes natural.” Horses are remarkably sensitive to human emotion, encouraging participants to establish calm, stability, and trust. This requires the individual working with the horse to create calm, connection, and stability to build trust.The Airpower Foundation believes healing and purpose go hand in hand. Through equine-assisted programs, workforce development, and employment initiatives, the Foundation is helping America's veterans navigate their next chapter with renewed confidence, meaningful connections, and opportunities to thrive.Horses, especially the draft horses we have out on our ranch at Rush Creek Sanctuary, are large breeds with a presence that demands undivided attention. By disconnecting from their phones, their jobs, and the world, and choosing to enter the sanctuary to work with these beautiful horses, service members and veterans commit to centering and caring for these precious animals.When an individual submits and fully commits to the program, you can physically see the difference. Their shoulders relax, their guard comes down, and they allow themselves to feel joy and peace as they work with the horses.Melissa Kithas of the Airpower Foundation joins WMAL Newstalk 105.9 FM's The All-American Book Club and PRAY to share vital hope through equine therapy retreats that foster healing through horses, fishing, and camaraderie; custom-trained service dogs that ease anxiety; and workforce programs that partner with Texas A&M for ranch jobs. They empower veterans and families. Active-duty support includes Thanksgiving meals and festivals. "Our responsibility does not end when the uniform comes off." Join at airpowerfoundation-start conversations, combat isolation, and restore resilience.Melissa Kithas, Executive Director of the Airpower Foundation, joins host Wendie Pett on her podcast Get Visibly Fit. Veteran mental health is a conversation we can't afford to ignore. Melissa Kithas shares how community, connection, and animals can support veterans and families. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, but this is a conversation we need to have all year long. In this episode of the Visibly Fit Podcast, Melissa Kithas, Executive Director of the Airpower Foundation, talks about the mental health challenges many veterans and their families face after service. Melissa shares how the Airpower Foundation is working to support military members, veterans, and their families through mental health initiatives, community gatherings, counseling opportunities, equine therapy, service dogs, and other programs.Melissa Kithas of Airpower Foundation Joins host Matthew Alvarez on Right Side Broadcasting Network for a live Interview. For over 27 years, the Foundation has proudly honored the men and women who selflessly serve our country. The Airpower Foundation is also committed to increasing the quality of life and mental health of veterans across the nation, announcing the launch of three new veteran mental health programs, including the Veteran Workforce Development Program, the Service Dog Program, and the Airpower Foundation's Equine Therapy and Retreat Program.

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Airpower Foundation Champions Service Member & Veteran Healing Renewed Purpose Through Equine-Assisted Programs News Provided By Eden Gordon Media, LLC October 19, 2026, 09:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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