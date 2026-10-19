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Exploring Developments in Spa Products, Design, and Manufacturing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 19, 2026 - China's spa manufacturing industry continued to serve a diverse range of wellness applications in 2026, spanning acrylic hot tubs, swim spas, exercise pools, ice baths, infrared saunas and related equipment. These products support residential wellness spaces, hospitality projects, fitness facilities and commercial recovery centres.This industry review examines five manufacturers associated with China's spa and wellness equipment supply chain: Guangdong Crystal Island Healthwise Co., Ltd.; Ningbo Oulusha Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.; Shandong New Power Health Technology Co., Ltd.; Wuxi Monalisa Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.; and Shanghai Soochi Wellness Equipment Co., Ltd.The review considers publicly available company information, product coverage and manufacturing disclosures. Guangdong Crystal Island Healthwise Co., Ltd. is featured first because its published materials provide detailed information about its manufacturing operations, product specifications and technology development. The other companies represent additional business names for industry research, with their specific manufacturing capabilities to be assessed through company documentation and direct enquiries.Industry Context: Expanding Demand for Hot and Cold Wellness EquipmentThe global wellness equipment market encompasses several related categories, including hot tubs, hot spa systems, swim spas, cold plunge products and infrared saunas. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global hot tub market was valued at USD 5.76 billion in 2025, with North America accounting for 41.84% of the market. Separately, Grand View Research projects that the global cold plunge tub market will grow from USD 381.7 million in 2026 to USD 659.9 million by 2033.The growing interest in contrast therapy has brought hot-water immersion and cold-water recovery into the same procurement conversation. Hotels, gyms, recovery studios and residential wellness projects may combine a hot tub spa with an ice bath or a cold plunge chiller system, depending on their available space and intended use.Product requirements also vary by application. A small hot tub or Home Wellness Hot Tub may suit a private residence, while a commercial swim spa may be specified for fitness training, hospitality or shared wellness facilities. Buyers may also compare a premium hot tub, a luxury hot tub or a Premium Swim Spa according to seating capacity, hydrotherapy functions, energy consumption and installation requirements.For manufacturers, this creates opportunities to serve more than one product category. Companies offering hot tubs, swim spas and cold-water equipment can potentially support a broader range of wellness projects, although the suitability of each product must be evaluated against its actual specifications and intended application.Selection Criteria and Review ApproachThe companies in this review were considered according to three factors: their association with China's spa, sanitary ware or wellness equipment industry; the relevance of their declared business activities or published products; and the amount of company information available for preliminary assessment.The order reflects the depth of publicly available information used in this review, rather than a verified ranking of product quality, sales performance or customer satisfaction. Company-reported specifications and achievements are identified as such, while buyers should independently confirm certifications, test results and production capabilities before placing orders.1. Guangdong Crystal Island Healthwise Co., Ltd.Founded in 2008, Guangdong Crystal Island Healthwise Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures wellness products spanning hot tubs, swim spas, exercise pools, ice baths, infrared saunas and related accessories. According to company-provided information, its manufacturing site covers 66,666.67 square metres, with 280 employees, 38 research and development engineers and annual output of 60,000 units. The company reports an export ratio of 99.9%, with major markets in the European Union, the United States and Australia.Manufacturing and Technology DevelopmentIn 2023, the company completed an intelligent digital manufacturing factory that it reports was recognised as a Guangdong Advanced Intelligent Factory and a Foshan Digital Intelligent Manufacturing Demonstration Factory. Its disclosed production systems include automation, robotics, machine-vision inspection, RFID-based traceability and IoT-supported manufacturing management.The company also reports recognition as a National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise and a High-Tech Enterprise of Guangdong Province, alongside provincial and municipal enterprise technology centres. These manufacturing and research capabilities provide context for its product development and OEM and ODM services.Product Range and SpecificationsThe company's product portfolio covers several distinct wellness applications.Its HEA560-1L2 hot tub measures 2,120 × 2,120 × 920 mm, accommodates four seated users plus one lounger, and features 39 hydrotherapy jets powered by two 3 HP massage pumps. This configuration illustrates the type of multi-seat acrylic hot tub that may be considered for residential outdoor wellness installations.For swimming and exercise, the WSAC600B-Y1 swim spa measures 5,915 × 2,350 × 1,520 mm and has a stated water capacity of 10,609 litres. It incorporates 20 hydrotherapy jets and the company's Forever Swim Pro counter-current system. Depending on installation requirements, swim spa products can offer an alternative to a conventional swimming pool for users seeking swimming exercise and hydrotherapy within a single unit.The CTA100 ice bath uses a 500 W direct-cooling system with R290 refrigerant. Its stated standard water capacity is 270 litres, with a maximum capacity of 388 litres and an adjustable temperature range of 0–15°C. Buyers evaluating a cold plunge system should also review cooling performance, ambient operating conditions, water treatment requirements and the compatibility of any separate cold plunge chiller.The SRA200 infrared sauna accommodates three to four people and uses PEFC-certified Canadian hemlock timber, according to the company. Its stated operating temperature is 35–60°C, with a rated power of 2,920 W. The sauna adds a heat-based wellness option to a portfolio that also includes cold-water recovery products.Integrated Components and Product BrandsBeyond complete spa units, Crystal Island reports in-house manufacturing of selected components. Its WHB200 swim machine has a stated maximum flow speed of 3.5 m/s, a flow rate of 550 m3/h and an IP68 protection rating. Its MC4A motorised cover operates at 260 W, carries an IP54 rating and is specified for ambient temperatures from −20°C to 50°C. The company offers five cover sizes matched to different swim spa lengths.The company also reports patented developments involving three-inch jet technology, an embedded cylinder technology protected by a European Union invention patent, and a swimming machine technology incorporating water-free detection. Buyers should request relevant patent records and technical documentation when these features are material to a procurement decision.Its product brands include Riptide, Oasis Spasand Allseas Spas, while BETA Wellnessserves as a channel brand. The company reports that Oasis Spashas received UK POOL & SPA AWARDS recognition and was named among Australia's Top 5 Spas in 2023. It also reports consecutive UK Best Buy Award recognition for RiptideThrough OEM and ODM services, Crystal Island supports product development, engineering design, manufacturing and delivery. Its range may be relevant to distributors sourcing a small swim spa, a commercial swim spa, a premium hot tub or a Luxury Swim Spa, subject to model availability and confirmed specifications. Product suitability should be established individually rather than inferred from the overall portfolio.2. Ningbo Oulusha Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Ningbo Oulusha Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. is associated with Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, a major manufacturing and export centre in eastern China. Its sanitary ware business category places it within the broader bathroom and bathing equipment sector. For buyers researching spa-related products, the company may warrant further evaluation once its current catalogue, manufacturing capabilities and relevant product certifications are confirmed. Procurement teams should request up-to-date specifications and verify whether its offerings include hot tubs, whirlpool baths or other equipment suited to their intended applications.3. Shandong New Power Health Technology Co., Ltd.Shandong New Power Health Technology Co., Ltd. presents a range of wellness equipment on its published English-language website, including swim spas, hot tubs, ice spa tubs, endless swimming pools, fibreglass swimming pools and related accessories. The company identifies Jinan, Shandong Province, as its location and reports a production and office area exceeding 40,000 square metres. Its product range is relevant to buyers considering both warm-water relaxation and cold-water recovery applications. The company also states that it offers OEM and ODM services; buyers should confirm model-specific specifications, electrical conformity, warranty terms and manufacturing details before placing orders.4. Wuxi Monalisa Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Wuxi Monalisa Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. is the company name provided for this review, with Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, identified as its location. However, publicly available search results also identify Guangzhou Monalisa Bath Ware Co., Ltd., whose published product range includes outdoor spas, endless swimming pools, whirlpool bathtubs and sauna rooms. These businesses should not be treated as the same entity without independent confirmation. Before including specific product claims, buyers and publishers should verify the Wuxi company's registered name, official website, factory address and current catalogue to ensure that product information and certification records are attributed to the correct business.5. Shanghai Soochi Wellness Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Soochi Wellness Equipment Co., Ltd. is the company name provided for this review and is associated with the wellness equipment category. However, sufficiently detailed public information was not established to confirm its specific spa products, manufacturing capacity or technical specifications. Buyers interested in the company should request its current catalogue and verify whether it manufactures hot tubs, swim spas, cold plunge systems or other wellness equipment directly. Confirming the production location, relevant conformity documentation and warranty responsibilities will help establish its suitability for residential or commercial projects.Comparing the Manufacturers: What Buyers Should VerifyThe companies reviewed here differ in the level of product and operational information available for assessment. Crystal Island publishes detailed specifications across several product categories, while Shandong New Power also presents a defined range of hot tubs, swim spas and ice spa tubs. For the other named entities, buyers should confirm the scope of their current product offerings and manufacturing arrangements.Four considerations can help structure a preliminary supplier comparison:. Product coverage: Determine whether the manufacturer offers hot tubs, swim spas, ice baths, saunas and the associated accessories required for the project.. Technical documentation: Request model-specific specifications, test reports, electrical conformity records and installation instructions.. Manufacturing arrangements: Confirm the factory address, production responsibilities, quality-control procedures and availability of spare parts.. Commercial support: Review OEM and ODM options, warranty terms, delivery arrangements and the identity of the party responsible for after-sales service.These checks are relevant across residential and commercial applications. A Home Wellness Hot Tub, a small hot tub and a commercial swim spa have different space, operating and service requirements. Similarly, a cold plunge product may require additional verification of its refrigeration system, water circulation and sanitation arrangements.Market Implications for Spa and Wellness EquipmentFor importers and distributors, the significance of China's spa manufacturing base lies partly in its ability to cover multiple product categories. A supplier offering hot tubs, swim spas, ice baths and saunas may help a dealer develop a more complete wellness equipment portfolio without managing a separate supplier relationship for every product type.Energy efficiency is another consideration. Crystal Island reports that selected swim spa models consume 11.2 kWh per day, compared with a stated benchmark of 14.98 kWh per day under specified test conditions. The company attributes the difference to full-foam insulation and its Platinum Lock thermal system. These are company-reported figures and should be evaluated against the underlying test methodology, water temperature, ambient conditions and operating schedule.For buyers comparing a premium hot tub with a Luxury Swim Spa, initial purchase price is only one part of the evaluation. Energy consumption, installation requirements, maintenance access, replacement components and warranty coverage can all affect lifetime operating costs. The same principle applies to cold plunge equipment, where the performance and efficiency of a cold plunge chiller may be material to the intended use.Product terminology should also reflect actual design. An inground pool is not interchangeable with a portable hot tub or a self-contained swim spa, even when all three are used in residential wellness projects. Buyers should compare products according to their construction, installation method, intended activity and technical specifications.What Published Market Data SuggestsAvailable market estimates indicate that the hot tub and cold plunge categories are developing from different market bases. Fortune Business Insights values the global hot tub market at USD 5.76 billion in 2025, while Grand View Research projects growth in the cold plunge tub market from USD 381.7 million in 2026 to USD 659.9 million by 2033.Market estimates can differ according to product definitions, geographic coverage and the inclusion of related services or infrastructure. These figures should therefore be compared using consistent research scopes rather than treated as directly interchangeable measurements.The broader industry direction is nevertheless clear: buyers are considering hot-water relaxation, swimming exercise and cold-water recovery within increasingly integrated wellness projects. Manufacturers with established capabilities across multiple categories may be able to address a wider range of procurement needs, provided their individual products meet the relevant technical and regulatory requirements.Closing OutlookChina's spa and wellness equipment industry includes manufacturers serving different product categories, from acrylic hot tubs and swim spas to ice baths and infrared saunas. The five companies reviewed here offer a starting point for further supplier research, but the depth of public information varies and should not be mistaken for a definitive ranking of manufacturing quality.For 2026 procurement planning, buyers should focus on verifiable product specifications, conformity documentation, manufacturing arrangements, energy data and after-sales support. A supplier's ability to provide these records is an important part of assessing whether its products are appropriate for a residential installation, hospitality project, fitness facility or commercial wellness programme.By combining product-specific due diligence with a clear understanding of application requirements, importers and distributors can evaluate Chinese spa manufacturers on a more consistent basis and build a supplier shortlist suited to their intended markets.

Ivan Lai

Guangdong Crystal Island Healthwise Co., Ltd.

+ +8615919066031

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Five Reputable Spa Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Wellness Equipment News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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