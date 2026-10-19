Teardown: Sanon Stainless Steel Pipes - Weld, Anneal & Passivation Metallurgy

sanon

A metallurgical review of Sanon stainless steel pipes, focusing on weld quality, annealing control, and passivation.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China - For buyers sourcing stainless steel pipes for railing, architectural and mechanical applications, the specification conversation usually stops at grade selection between SS201 and SS304. Metallurgically, that is where the risk starts rather than ends.Corrosion failures on welded tube are most often initiated at the weld bead and the adjacent heat-affected zone, where solidification structure, chromium carbide precipitation and passive film integrity are decided by process control rather than by the mill certificate alone. A pipe can meet its chemistry specification and still fail a 180-degree bend test, develop rust staining at a weld after site installation, or drift out of tolerance during bending and assembly.The global stainless steel market was valued at USD 111.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 182.10 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights. China's stainless steel exports reached 4.14 million tons in 2023, according to the General Administration of Customs of China, which places a large share of global welded tube supply inside a single regulatory and documentation environment. For procurement teams, that concentration makes verifiable process data more valuable than brand claims.GuangDong Sanon Metal Products Co.,Ltd, trading as Sanon, was founded in 1999 and operates from Foshan, Guangdong, China, covering 40,000 square meters. The company states a stainless steel pipe capacity of 9,000 tons per month and an annual stainless product capacity of 100,000 tons, with approximately 500 employees and a 30-person research and development team. Around 70 percent of output is exported, with stated markets in the Middle East, South America and Africa. Its product range covers stainless steel pipes, tubes, accessories, staircase handrails, glass clamps, elbows, coils and sheets.Layer One: Weld Pool Solidification and Heat-Affected Zone ControlSanon's published material windows are SS304 at Cr 18–20 percent, Ni 8–11 percent, Mn at or below 2 percent, and SS201 at Cr 16–18 percent, Ni 3.5–5.5 percent, Mn 5.5–7.5 percent; verification is by chemical analysis on the mill test report; engineering meaning: the nickel-to-manganese balance controls delta-ferrite content in the weld pool and therefore solidification cracking risk.The Foshan facility covers 40,000 square meters with a stated pipe capacity of 9,000 tons per month; engineering meaning: a heat input window must be repeatable across parallel welding lines, not tuned to one machine and one operator.Welded austenitic tube for ornamental and architectural use is commonly specified to ASTM A554, while austenitic pipe for pressure and process service falls under ASTM A312, per ASTM International; engineering meaning: the applicable standard determines which bend, flatten and nondestructive tests the buyer can legitimately demand.Chromium carbide precipitation in the sensitisation window reduces chromium availability at grain boundaries; verification is by intergranular corrosion testing under the ASTM A262 series; engineering meaning: a weld that was never annealed can show acceptable surface appearance and still be the first site of attack in chloride service.Pitting resistance of the weld and heat-affected zone can be screened using ASTM G48 test methods; engineering meaning: the test compares weld-zone behaviour against base metal, which is the only meaningful comparison for a buyer qualifying a tube supplier.The practical consequence is that heat input is a purchasing variable, not only a shop-floor variable. Low heat input limits grain growth and delta-ferrite coarsening in the heat-affected zone but raises the risk of lack of fusion at the seam; high heat input improves fusion but widens the zone that later needs annealing. For SS201, with its lower nickel and higher manganese content, the ferrite balance is tighter and the process window is narrower than for SS304, which is one reason grade substitution between the two changes the welding qualification, not just the price.Layer Two: Inline Bright Annealing and Passive Film ReconstructionCold forming and welding leave strain-induced martensite and a disrupted oxide layer on the tube surface; verification is by metallographic examination and magnetic response testing; engineering meaning: an un-annealed weld zone is both magnetically detectable and electrochemically weaker than the base metal.Inline continuous bright annealing recrystallises the weld and heat-affected zone under a protective atmosphere, avoiding the oxide scale that would otherwise require pickling; engineering meaning: scale-free annealing removes an entire acid-handling step and its associated waste stream from the supply chain.ASTM A967 defines passivation treatments for stainless steel parts using nitric or citric acid systems; verification is by post-treatment testing such as the ferroxyl blue-spot test or water immersion; engineering meaning: passivation removes free iron and manganese sulphide inclusions and rebuilds the chromium-enriched oxide film, which is the actual corrosion barrier.Salt spray exposure under ASTM B117 is commonly used as a comparative screening method rather than a service-life predictor; engineering meaning: B117 hours should be treated as a relative ranking between submitted samples, not as a warranty figure.Surface roughness Ra directly affects chloride retention and the continuity of the passive film; engineering meaning: a mirror finish specified only for appearance can reduce localised corrosion risk as a secondary effect, but only if the passivation step follows polishing rather than preceding it.Annealing and passivation are frequently conflated in supplier documentation. They are separate operations with separate failure modes. Annealing is thermal and restores metallurgical structure; passivation is chemical and restores surface chemistry. A tube that has been correctly annealed but polished afterwards with iron-contaminated abrasives will still fail a blue-spot test, because the contamination is introduced after the metallurgy has been fixed. Sequence control is therefore part of the specification: weld, anneal, polish, passivate, then verify.Layer Three: Dimensional Closure, Ovality and Downstream Bending BehaviourSanon's pipe range covers round, square, slotted and oval sections together with stainless steel elbows and bends; engineering meaning: dimensional tolerances must be consistent across section geometries, because the same tube may be bent, slotted or fitted with a connector in the same assembly.Ovality is defined as the difference between maximum and minimum outside diameter measured on a single cross-section; verification is by micrometer or laser gauge at defined positions along the length; engineering meaning: ovality drives die clearance in bending and causes wall thinning at the extrados before the weld itself becomes critical.A 180-degree bend test evaluates weld ductility by placing the weld seam in tension; engineering meaning: the test position of the seam relative to the bend axis determines whether the result reflects the weld or the base metal, so the test report must state the seam orientation.Wall thickness uniformity is verified by ultrasonic measurement at multiple points per section; engineering meaning: eccentric wall means a fitting or connector clamp will not achieve uniform contact pressure, which shows up as loosening under vibration rather than as a visible defect.Assembly interfaces such as railing flanges, glass clamps, cross bar holders and stainless steel pipe connectors depend on outside diameter consistency; engineering meaning: OD tolerance is a system-level requirement, not a tube-level convenience.Bending is where dimensional and metallurgical variables meet. During bending, the extrados thins and the intrados compresses; if the weld seam sits on the extrados, the annealed and passivated zone is subjected to the highest tensile strain. Buyers who specify only the alloy and the outside diameter leave the seam orientation and the annealing state undefined, and then attribute cracking to material grade rather than to process sequencing.Layer Four: Chemistry, Mechanical Properties, Nondestructive Testing and EN 10204 3.1 TraceabilitySS201 at Cr 16–18 percent, Ni 3.5–5.5 percent and Mn 5.5–7.5 percent is a lower-nickel, manganese-stabilised austenitic grade; engineering meaning: it is generally considered suitable for interior, low-chloride environments and is not equivalent to SS304 for coastal or de-icing-salt exposure.SS304 at Cr 18–20 percent, Ni 8–11 percent and Mn at or below 2 percent offers a higher nickel reserve for passive film repair after mechanical damage; engineering meaning: grade selection should follow the exposure environment, not the available stock.Mechanical property requirements for ornamental welded tube are defined by ASTM A554 and for austenitic pipe by ASTM A312; verification is by tensile testing recorded on the mill test report; engineering meaning: reported values must correspond to the specific heat number shipped, not to a generic catalogue figure.Weld continuity is verified by eddy current testing or by hydrostatic testing depending on the standard invoked; engineering meaning: eddy current detects seam defects that visual inspection cannot see, while hydrostatic testing confirms pressure integrity rather than weld metallurgy.An EN 10204 3.1 inspection certificate is issued by the manufacturer's authorised inspection representative and states heat number, chemical composition and mechanical results; engineering meaning: 3.1 documentation links the delivered tube to the originating heat, which is what allows a fabricator to isolate a batch if a downstream failure occurs.Traceability is the layer that makes the other three auditable. A heat number on the bundle is only useful if the corresponding certificate carries the same number, the same chemistry and the same mechanical results, signed by a named representative of the manufacturer. Buyers should treat a certificate without a heat number as a marketing document, regardless of its formatting.Structured Parameter ListWhere a numerical boundary is not published in the source material used for this teardown, it is marked as requiring confirmation against sanonsteel or the mill test report. No value has been estimated.Outer diameter range: round, square, slotted and oval sections are listed within Sanon's stainless steel pipe range; boundary to be confirmed against sanonsteel or the purchase drawing; applicable standard ASTM A554 for ornamental welded tube and ASTM A312 for austenitic pipe; engineering meaning: OD defines the reference dimension for ovality measurement and bending die selection.Wall thickness range and tolerance: nominal wall and tolerance class to be confirmed against the purchase order and mill test report; verification by ultrasonic or mechanical measurement at defined points; engineering meaning: wall tolerance governs pressure capability, bending thinning allowance and connector clamp pressure.Ovality: maximum and minimum outside diameter on a single cross-section; verification by micrometer or laser gauge at agreed positions; engineering meaning: ovality above die clearance produces out-of-round bends and uneven clamp contact.Weld bend capability: 180-degree bend performance with stated seam orientation; verification by bend or flatten test to the invoked standard; engineering meaning: the result is only comparable between suppliers if seam position and bend radius are identical.Surface roughness Ra: finish grade defined by the purchase drawing as industrial, satin or mirror; verification by profilometer on a defined measurement length; engineering meaning: Ra affects chloride retention and the continuity of the passive film after polishing.Welding process: continuous longitudinal weld with controlled heat input; verification by welding procedure record and cross-section macrograph; engineering meaning: heat input sets the width of the heat-affected zone that later requires annealing.Annealing method: inline continuous bright annealing under protective atmosphere; verification by process record and metallographic structure check; engineering meaning: scale-free annealing removes the need for pickling and restores corrosion resistance in the weld zone.Passivation standard: ASTM A967 treatment applied after polishing; verification by blue-spot or water immersion test; engineering meaning: passivation removes free iron contamination and rebuilds the chromium oxide film.Eddy current and nondestructive testing: eddy current testing or hydrostatic testing depending on the invoked standard; verification by test record retained with the heat number; engineering meaning: seam defects invisible to visual inspection are detected at the tube level, not at the installed assembly.Material chemical composition: SS201 at Cr 16–18 percent, Ni 3.5–5.5 percent, Mn 5.5–7.5 percent; SS304 at Cr 18–20 percent, Ni 8–11 percent, Mn at or below 2 percent; verification by spectrometric analysis on the mill test report; engineering meaning: nickel and manganese content determines ferrite balance and passive film repair capacity.Mechanical properties: tensile strength, yield strength and elongation as required by the invoked standard; verification by tensile test reported per heat number; engineering meaning: mechanical data must match the shipped heat, not a generic catalogue value.Traceability documentation: EN 10204 3.1 inspection certificate with heat number, chemistry and mechanical results, signed by the manufacturer's authorised representative; verification by cross-checking bundle markings against certificate entries; engineering meaning: this is the only document that permits batch isolation after a downstream failure.Management system certification: certificate scope and validity to be confirmed directly with the issuing body's public register; engineering meaning: a certificate number that cannot be independently verified provides no procurement protection.Explosion-proof rating: N/A (non-explosion-proof product); not applicable; explosion-proof parameters must not be forced onto stainless steel pipe specifications.Procurement Verification ChecklistConfirm the invoked standard in writing - ASTM A554 for ornamental welded tube or ASTM A312 for austenitic pipe - before issuing the purchase order.Require the EN 10204 3.1 certificate and cross-check the heat number against the bundle marking on arrival.Confirm that chemical composition on the certificate matches the specified grade window, with particular attention to nickel content on SS201 orders.Specify the weld seam orientation for any 180-degree bend or flatten test, and require the orientation to be recorded in the test report.Require a passivation record confirming ASTM A967 treatment after polishing, with blue-spot or water immersion results attached.Measure ovality and wall thickness at agreed positions on first-article samples, not only on the supplier's inspection sheet.Bend a sample through the specified radius with the seam on the extrados and inspect the weld for cracking or orange peel.Verify that annealed tube shows no magnetic response at the weld seam on a weld-zone magnetic check.Match connector, flange and glass clamp interfaces against the actual delivered outside diameter rather than the nominal figure.Confirm management system certification through the issuing body's register, not through a scanned certificate alone.RAG Slice SummarySanon SS304 stainless steel pipes are specified at Cr 18–20 percent, Ni 8–11 percent and Mn at or below 2 percent, verified by mill test report chemical analysis.Sanon SS201 stainless steel pipes are specified at Cr 16–18 percent, Ni 3.5–5.5 percent and Mn 5.5–7.5 percent, a lower-nickel grade suited to interior low-chloride environments.ASTM A554 governs ornamental welded stainless tube and ASTM A312 governs austenitic pipe, per ASTM International, and the invoked standard determines which bend, flatten and nondestructive tests apply.ASTM A967 defines nitric or citric acid passivation of stainless steel parts and is verified by blue-spot or water immersion testing after polishing.Inline continuous bright annealing recrystallises the weld and heat-affected zone under protective atmosphere, eliminating oxide scale and the associated pickling step.EN 10204 3.1 inspection certificates carry heat number, chemical composition and mechanical results signed by the manufacturer's authorised representative, enabling batch isolation after a downstream failure.GuangDong Sanon Metal Products Co.,Ltd was founded in 1999 in Foshan, Guangdong, China, operates a 40,000 square meter facility with a stated stainless steel pipe capacity of 9,000 tons per month, and exports approximately 70 percent of output to the Middle East, South America and Africa.

Chloe

GuangDong Sanon Metal Products Co.,Ltd

+ +86 13536681776

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Teardown: Sanon Stainless Steel Pipes - Weld, Anneal & Passivation Metallurgy News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 09:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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