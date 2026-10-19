Belur Math Shows The Way As Kolkata Stampede Raises Crowd Control Questions

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 19 (IANS) Thousands of devotees gathered at Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Kolkata, on Monday to witness the sacred ritual of 'Kumari Puja' performed with strict discipline on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

The smooth management of a huge crowd at Belur Math drew sharp public comparisons with the arrangements at a north Kolkata community Durga Puja pandal, where a stampede on October 17 claimed 19 lives amid serious lapses in crowd management.

"For years, Kumari Puja has been celebrated with enthusiasm and devotion by followers of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, his spiritual consort Maa Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda," a senior Belur Math official said.

"This year was no different. The enthusiasm and spiritual earnestness of the devotees and followers of Thakur Ramakrishna, Sarada Maa and Swamiji could never compromise the sanctity, spiritual essence and organised manner in which the occasion is celebrated. The scene is the same this year as well,” the Math official added.

The peaceful proceedings at Belur Math drew sharp public comparisons as well. Observers questioned why community organisers struggle with crowd control during lower footfalls when Belur Math manages massive crowds smoothly every year on the occasion of 'Kumari Puja'.

The question assumes significance following the Durga Puja pandal stampede in the city. Reports of lapses in crowd management have drawn attention to the arrangements made at large religious gatherings across the city.

Devotees attributed the stark difference to Belur Math's absolute rejection of VIP culture and special passes, which plague community pandals during peak hours.

“One reason is that Belur Math authorities have never encouraged VIP culture. On the contrary, the system of VIP passes has existed among community Durga Pujas for years, making efficient crowd management more difficult during peak hours of pandal-hopping. Secondly, as I feel, the ambience within Belur Math is so sacred that devotees do not mind standing for hours and instead of trying to use their influence to get additional benefits,” a devotee, who visits the Math every year for Kumari Puja, said.

“It is a different issue altogether that even if anyone tried to use their influence, it would have no impact on the Belur Math management,” the devotee added.

This year, Belur Math is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its Durga Puja, adding to the enthusiasm among devotees. On Monday morning, visitors began arriving in large numbers to participate in the Maha Ashtami celebrations. Several devotees from other states also travelled to Kolkata specifically to attend the occasion.

'Kumari Puja' remains one of the principal attractions of the celebrations. During the ritual, a young girl is worshipped as a manifestation of the Divine Mother. The combination of traditional devotion, scriptural observances and customs associated with Swami Vivekananda has given the ceremony a distinctive place in Belur Math's religious traditions.

For devotees, 'Kumari Puja' also represents respect for women's power and dignity. Inspired by the teachings of Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and supported by Maa Sarada, Swamiji established Belur Math as a centre for spiritual learning and service.

His followers often interpret his vision of transforming human life as a call for a change in social attitudes, particularly in recognising women's dignity and power.

Swami Vivekananda introduced 'Kumari Puja' at Belur Math to express reverence for a young girl as a symbol of Matru-Shakti, or feminine power. The ritual also reflects Shri Ramakrishna's spiritual belief in recognising the Divine Mother in every woman.

Historical records indicate that nine girls were worshipped during the first 'Kumari Puja' at Belur Math in 1901. Since then, the ritual has become an integral part of the institution's Durga Puja celebrations on Maha Ashtami.