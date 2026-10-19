Pankaj Tripathi Celebrates Durgashtami, Dussehra In Kolkata: You Can Feel The City's Soul

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi celebrated the auspicious festivals of Durgashtami and Dussehra with his family in Kolkata, which also happens to be his wife Mridula Tripathi's maternal home.

Pankaj has visited Kolkata with his wife on a regular basis to spend time with his in-laws and enjoy the city's unique charm. Spending the festival in Kolkata this year allowed him to experience all the traditions and festivities the city has to offer.

Shedding light on what it means to spend the festival in the city, Pankaj said,“Kolkata has always held a very special place in my heart. My relationship with this city began through Mridula and her family, but over the years, Kolkata has become so much more than just my in-laws' city. It has become a place where I feel a deep sense of belonging, where I have built beautiful memories and where I always look forward to returning."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor shared that people affectionately call him 'Kolkata's son-in-law'.

"I feel genuinely fortunate to have received so much love from this city. There is something truly magical about Kolkata, especially during Durga Puja. The devotion, the energy, the beautiful pandals, the traditions and the way people come together to celebrate Maa Durga are extraordinary. You can feel the city's soul during this time."

Pankaj admitted that he has always been an admirer of the Bengali culture and its rich traditions.

"Being here for Durgashtami with my family makes the occasion even more special. This year is particularly memorable because, as a family, we are celebrating Dusshera after a very long time in Kolkata. Festivals are also a time to slow down, spend quality time with your loved ones, and reconnect with the things that truly matter in life. Amidst our professional commitments and busy schedules, these moments with family become invaluable. I am happy that we could be in Kolkata this year, celebrate Durgashtami and Dussehra together, and experience the warmth and beauty of this incredible city once again.”