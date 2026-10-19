Delhi CM Performs 'Kanya Pujan' On Maha Navami, Says Daughters' Empowerment Key To Social Progress

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed 'Kanya Pujan' with her family on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami on Monday and prayed to Maa Durga for a bright future for all daughters and the happiness and prosperity of the people.

The Chief Minister said that daughters embody divine Shakti and emphasised that respecting, educating, protecting and empowering them are essential for the true progress of society.

She said providing every daughter with equal opportunities to grow and fulfil her dreams represents the true spirit of Kanya Pujan.

CM Gupta reaffirmed that the Delhi government was committed to ensuring the safety, education and empowerment of every daughter.

Kanya Pujan, a significant ritual observed during Navratri, involves worshipping young girls as manifestations of the divine feminine. Devotees traditionally wash their feet, offer prayers and serve them food as a mark of reverence for the Goddess.

Meanwhile, this year, Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami are being observed on the same day across several parts of India, creating confusion among devotees over the timing of fasting and religious rituals.

Hindu festivals are determined by 'tithis', or lunar days, rather than the conventional 24-hour calendar. Since a tithi can begin or end at any time, two significant religious observances can occasionally fall on the same calendar day.

In 2026, Ashtami falls on Monday, October 19, and its tithi ends in the late morning. Several panchangs placed the end of Ashtami at around 10.50 a.m. in New Delhi, after which Navami begins and continues into the following day.

According to traditional practices, when Ashtami and Navami fall on the same day under certain calendrical conditions, devotees may perform the associated rituals on that day. These include morning Ashtami worship, Sandhi Puja at the junction of the two tithis and Navami prayers.

Ashtami is considered an important day of Navratri, with devotees in many regions worshipping Maa Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga, associated with purity, peace and forgiveness.

Maha Navami marks the ninth day of the festival and is associated with the worship of Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth manifestation of Goddess Durga, believed to bestow spiritual accomplishments and wisdom.

Navami Havan is another important ritual performed by devotees, who offer ghee and other sacred materials into the ceremonial fire. Many families conclude their nine-day Navratri fast after completing the rituals.

The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil, highlighting devotion to the divine feminine, with Kanya Pujan serving as a reminder of the importance of respecting and empowering girls and women.