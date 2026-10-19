TAMM Autogov Named EMEA Winner At 2026 Gartner Eye On Innovation Awards

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE, October 2026: TAMM has been named the best government initiative across EMEA at the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards 2026, in further recognition of Abu Dhabi's growing international standing as a leader in AI-powered government services. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Developed by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) in collaboration with more than 45 Abu Dhabi Government entities, the platform is a cornerstone of the emirate's transformation into the world's first AI-native government by 2027. It combines more than 1,200 public and private services, resolves 96 per cent of service requests autonomously and has 4.7 million users.

TAMM AutoGov – named the world's first AI public servant when it was launched in October 2025 – is a feature within the app that uses agentic AI to proactively complete tasks for users without waiting to be asked.

It was recognised in the Government category at the awards, which are among the world's leading competitions honouring organisations that apply technology to deliver measurable outcomes. The category specifically celebrates initiatives that enhance public services.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said:“A government service that works well is one that reaches people before they have to ask for it – before the deadline, before the disruption. That is what TAMM AutoGov does, and it does it because every government entity in Abu Dhabi is building something together. The result is millions of hours returned to people every year and penalties they never had to pay. This recognition from Gartner reflects Abu Dhabi's ambition to use AI to deliver public services faster, more seamlessly and more proactively.”

Six months after launch, TAMM AutoGov, which can make payments on a user's behalf including traffic fines, helped users avoid more than AED17 million in late fees; recorded a customer satisfaction score of 94.8 per cent; and generated 40 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in transaction volumes.

TAMM AutoGov converts recurring government services from a request-driven model to an event-driven one. For example, a trade licence can be renewed before its expiry date or a disability card renewed before it lapses, without the user having to initiate the process themselves.

The award also highlights the scale of the wider TAMM application. With a digital adoption rate of 98 per cent, TAMM helps users avoid more than 37 million in-person visits to government centres every year – returning approximately 54 million hours to people.

The Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Government recognise initiatives that use emerging technologies to advance digital government ambitions and deliver measurable public value. Finalists from EMEA, the Americas and APAC are assessed by a panel of Gartner analysts, with regional winners selected by senior government representatives from around the world. The 2026 edition attracted a record number of submissions from government organisations worldwide.

TAMM was named the world's best e-Government project at the WSIS Prizes 2025, an award backed by the United Nations.

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.