Pakistan, Egypt Denounce Houthi Attacks Targeting Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Egypt condemned attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi Arabia on Sunday and pledged unwavering support for the Kingdom, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, spoke by phone about recent developments across the region. Both strongly denounced the assaults and voiced full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, backing its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
The two diplomats also reviewed cooperation within the R-4 framework, which brings together Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. They said they were looking ahead to the group’s next meeting, with the aim of deepening ties and coordinating on regional issues.
In a separate call, Dar spoke with Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi. The two discussed the shifting regional situation and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting now under way in Baghdad.
Dar stressed that continued dialogue and diplomacy are essential to resolving regional challenges. The two officials agreed to remain in close contact.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar of Pakistan and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, spoke by phone about recent developments across the region. Both strongly denounced the assaults and voiced full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, backing its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.
The two diplomats also reviewed cooperation within the R-4 framework, which brings together Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. They said they were looking ahead to the group’s next meeting, with the aim of deepening ties and coordinating on regional issues.
In a separate call, Dar spoke with Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi. The two discussed the shifting regional situation and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting now under way in Baghdad.
Dar stressed that continued dialogue and diplomacy are essential to resolving regional challenges. The two officials agreed to remain in close contact.
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