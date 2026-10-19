Erdogan Marks Azerbaijan Independence Day, Vows Unity
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Restoration of Independence Day on Sunday to reaffirm the tight bond between Turkey and Azerbaijan.
“I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdogan said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He also sent personal greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he called his “brother,” and to the Azerbaijani people, stressing that the two nations have stood together through hardship and celebration alike.
“I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy,” Erdogan said.
“I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan on Restoration of Independence Day on behalf of my country and nation,” Erdogan said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He also sent personal greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, whom he called his “brother,” and to the Azerbaijani people, stressing that the two nations have stood together through hardship and celebration alike.
“I extend my greetings to my Azerbaijani Turkish brothers and sisters, with whom we have always stood united in sorrow and joy,” Erdogan said.
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