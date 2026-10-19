China’s Industrial Output Accelerates as Retail Sales Gain Momentum
(MENAFN) China’s industrial production and retail sales recorded stronger-than-expected growth in September, according to official data released Monday, with manufacturing activity and consumer spending showing signs of improvement.
Industrial output rose 5.5% year-on-year, surpassing market forecasts of 5.4% and accelerating from the 5.2% increase recorded in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 0.61%. For the first nine months of the year, output increased by 5.3% compared with the same period last year.
Manufacturing remained a key contributor to industrial growth, expanding 6% annually in September. Mining production rose 1.3%, while activity involving the production and supply of electricity, heating, gas and water increased 5.6%.
High-technology and specialized manufacturing also recorded notable gains. Production of computers, communication equipment and other electronic products climbed 16.4%, while output of special-purpose machinery grew 12.1%.
Automobile manufacturing production increased 6.7% year-on-year. New energy vehicle output rose 16.9% to 1.87 million units, contrasting with a 5.7% decline in overall vehicle production, which totaled 3.06 million units.
Retail activity also performed better than anticipated. Sales increased 1.1% year-on-year in September, exceeding the projected 0.5% rise and improving on August’s 0.4% growth.
Total retail sales reached 4.24 trillion yuan, representing a 0.35% increase from the previous month. Excluding automobiles, sales rose 3.9% annually to 3.88 trillion yuan, equivalent to approximately $580 billion.
For the January-September period, China’s retail sales totaled 37 trillion yuan, up 1.1% from the corresponding period a year earlier. Sales of goods increased 1%, while revenue from catering services grew 2.4%.
The latest figures point to stronger industrial activity and a pickup in retail growth during September, although performance varied across sectors, with new energy vehicles expanding while total automobile production declined.
Industrial output rose 5.5% year-on-year, surpassing market forecasts of 5.4% and accelerating from the 5.2% increase recorded in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.
On a monthly basis, industrial production advanced 0.61%. For the first nine months of the year, output increased by 5.3% compared with the same period last year.
Manufacturing remained a key contributor to industrial growth, expanding 6% annually in September. Mining production rose 1.3%, while activity involving the production and supply of electricity, heating, gas and water increased 5.6%.
High-technology and specialized manufacturing also recorded notable gains. Production of computers, communication equipment and other electronic products climbed 16.4%, while output of special-purpose machinery grew 12.1%.
Automobile manufacturing production increased 6.7% year-on-year. New energy vehicle output rose 16.9% to 1.87 million units, contrasting with a 5.7% decline in overall vehicle production, which totaled 3.06 million units.
Retail activity also performed better than anticipated. Sales increased 1.1% year-on-year in September, exceeding the projected 0.5% rise and improving on August’s 0.4% growth.
Total retail sales reached 4.24 trillion yuan, representing a 0.35% increase from the previous month. Excluding automobiles, sales rose 3.9% annually to 3.88 trillion yuan, equivalent to approximately $580 billion.
For the January-September period, China’s retail sales totaled 37 trillion yuan, up 1.1% from the corresponding period a year earlier. Sales of goods increased 1%, while revenue from catering services grew 2.4%.
The latest figures point to stronger industrial activity and a pickup in retail growth during September, although performance varied across sectors, with new energy vehicles expanding while total automobile production declined.
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