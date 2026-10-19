Kremlin Rejects Claims of Russian Involvement in European Unrest
(MENAFN) The Kremlin on Monday dismissed allegations linking Russia to unrest in Europe, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov describing the accusations as unfounded and saying they were no longer taken seriously.
"Nobody anywhere takes such absurd accusations seriously anymore. Not even in Europe itself," Peskov told reporters.
The remarks followed mass demonstrations in Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17. While some gatherings began peacefully, protests escalated into violent incidents in several locations, according to reports.
Municipal buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and police stations came under attack during the unrest.
Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported proposals from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to make changes to the government.
Mishustin presented the proposed reshuffle during a working meeting with Putin on Monday morning. However, Peskov did not identify the officials who might be affected by the changes.
Under Russia’s Constitution, Mishustin is required to submit the relevant nominations to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, for approval.
Addressing a separate question about a possible visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Peskov said the trip would most likely take place next year rather than before the end of the current year.
The leaders of Russia and India hold annual meetings under a strategic partnership declaration signed in 2000. Under the established rotation, Modi is expected to make the next visit to Russia.
Peskov also said Putin’s annual televised call-in program, which is combined with his year-end news conference, is traditionally scheduled for December.
"Nobody anywhere takes such absurd accusations seriously anymore. Not even in Europe itself," Peskov told reporters.
The remarks followed mass demonstrations in Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17. While some gatherings began peacefully, protests escalated into violent incidents in several locations, according to reports.
Municipal buildings were set on fire, shops were looted and police stations came under attack during the unrest.
Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had supported proposals from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to make changes to the government.
Mishustin presented the proposed reshuffle during a working meeting with Putin on Monday morning. However, Peskov did not identify the officials who might be affected by the changes.
Under Russia’s Constitution, Mishustin is required to submit the relevant nominations to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, for approval.
Addressing a separate question about a possible visit to Russia by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Peskov said the trip would most likely take place next year rather than before the end of the current year.
The leaders of Russia and India hold annual meetings under a strategic partnership declaration signed in 2000. Under the established rotation, Modi is expected to make the next visit to Russia.
Peskov also said Putin’s annual televised call-in program, which is combined with his year-end news conference, is traditionally scheduled for December.
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