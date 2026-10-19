Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Uzbekneftegaz, China's SINTIK Discuss Drilling Kit, Refinery Upgrade


Date: 2026-10-19 05:17:21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and China's SINTIK have discussed cooperation on drilling equipment supplies and the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery during a meeting on October 19 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz, following a meeting between first deputy chairman Sukhrob Khamroev and a delegation from SINTIK.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation, improving the efficiency of ongoing projects, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in new areas.

Particular attention was given to the supply of drilling equipment. The sides emphasized the importance of completing agreed tasks on time and to the required quality standards, as well as ensuring the implementation of existing agreements.

Additionally, the meeting addressed opportunities to apply advanced foreign technologies and modern engineering solutions to the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery. The participants discussed studying China's experience in refinery modernization and assessing how relevant technologies and solutions could be applied in Uzbekistan.

The parties also exchanged views on potential projects in the energy and oil and gas industries, expressing readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides emphasized the need to fulfill existing commitments, ensure the effective implementation of projects, and achieve practical results from their cooperation.

MENAFN19102026000187011040ID1111829780


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search