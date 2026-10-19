Uzbekneftegaz, China's SINTIK Discuss Drilling Kit, Refinery Upgrade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's state-owned oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz and China's SINTIK have discussed cooperation on drilling equipment supplies and the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery during a meeting on October 19 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz, following a meeting between first deputy chairman Sukhrob Khamroev and a delegation from SINTIK.

The discussion focused on strengthening cooperation, improving the efficiency of ongoing projects, and exploring opportunities for collaboration in new areas.

Particular attention was given to the supply of drilling equipment. The sides emphasized the importance of completing agreed tasks on time and to the required quality standards, as well as ensuring the implementation of existing agreements.

Additionally, the meeting addressed opportunities to apply advanced foreign technologies and modern engineering solutions to the modernization of the Bukhara Oil Refinery. The participants discussed studying China's experience in refinery modernization and assessing how relevant technologies and solutions could be applied in Uzbekistan.

The parties also exchanged views on potential projects in the energy and oil and gas industries, expressing readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides emphasized the need to fulfill existing commitments, ensure the effective implementation of projects, and achieve practical results from their cooperation.