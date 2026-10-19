Kyrgyzstan Completes Asphalting Road To Remote Mountain Village

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan has completed asphalting a road section leading to a remote mountain village, the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications reported.

According to the approved work plan, the asphalting of the section was scheduled for 2026. Road Maintenance Enterprise No. 2 has now completed all planned works.

The ministry noted that the road repairs will improve transport accessibility for residents of the remote mountain village and provide better travel conditions.

Following the completion of the works, local residents expressed their gratitude to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the road workers.

The quality of the work and the implementation of road repair projects remain under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Meanwhile, road infrastructure development is an important part of Kyrgyzstan's efforts to improve connectivity between settlements and facilitate the movement of people and goods. Given the country's mountainous terrain, reliable road access is particularly important for remote communities, where transport links can affect access to essential services, education, healthcare, and local markets.

Road maintenance and rehabilitation also contribute to improving traffic safety and travel conditions. Upgraded roads can facilitate the movement of agricultural products and other goods, support local businesses, and strengthen economic links between rural communities and larger regional centers.