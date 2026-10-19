GTIA Launches Managed Intelligence Alliance To Help IT Service Providers Deliver AI To Smbs At Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charter Member Pax8 joined by Founding Party Members CrowdStrike, Cynet, F1 Information Technologies, Lyra, Microsoft, New Charter, NinjaOne, Rev.io and Sourcepass to co-develop channel standards, accreditation and research with IT Service Providers (ITSPs)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is rapidly emerging as the next major service category for the IT channel, but the practices needed to support it are still taking shape. To address this need, the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today launched the Managed Intelligence Alliance, a vendor-neutral program designed to help IT service providers deliver artificial intelligence to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) securely, responsibly and at scale.

Previewed at ChannelCon 2026, the Managed Intelligence Alliance elevates the voice and leadership of IT service providers (ITSPs), influencing how AI and Managed Intelligence are developed and delivered through the channel worldwide.

Pax8 is the Alliance's Charter Member, with Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8, leading it as Chair. In this role, Rae will help guide the group's work and foster collaboration across the industry. Founding Party Members include:



CrowdStrike

Cynet

F1 Information Technologies

Lyra

Microsoft

New Charter

NinjaOne

Rev.io Sourcepass



Pulling from GTIA's extensive research, GTIA CEO Dan Wensley said while AI is emerging as a major service category for the IT channel, many providers lack a practical path from customer interest to secure, repeatable offerings.

“AI is creating an enormous opportunity for the channel, but trust must come first,” said Wensley.“The industry needs common standards and practical guidance that providers can use. The Managed Intelligence Alliance extends GTIA's role in helping the channel navigate change, and will help ITSPs identify valuable use cases, establish trusted delivery practices and manage AI responsibly at scale.”

Shaping the Future of Managing Artificial Intelligence

Participating GTIA members will collaborate with the Alliance through working groups, and chair and aid in the development of research, standards, accreditation frameworks and best practices. GTIA will publish standards and accreditation frameworks openly and at no cost, extending the work beyond members to promote greater consistency and trust across the channel.

“As demand for secure, managed AI accelerates, the channel is uniquely positioned to shape this emerging market and help organizations capitalize on AI innovation today and in the future,” said Carlo Tortora Brayda, VP, Industry Standards & Director, Managed Intelligence Alliance at GTIA.“By bringing providers, vendors and other stakeholders together, the Alliance will create the standards, research, and shared practices needed to turn AI opportunity into trusted, repeatable customer services.”

Tortora Brayda was recruited by GTIA and has joined as the association's Vice President of Industry Standards and Director of the Managed Intelligence Alliance, leading the Alliance's day-to-day operations, advancing the priorities set by the Executive Council. By bringing together perspectives from across the ecosystem, the initiative is designed to keep the work unbiased and focused on advancing the industry and serving customers, rather than furthering the commercial interests of any one organization.

Four Priorities for Managed Intelligence

As previously reported, GTIA's Managed Intelligence Alliance will focus on four core areas:



Open Specifications: Frameworks and protocols that improve consistency in how data moves across the Managed Intelligence ecosystem.

Capability Standards: Baseline requirements for delivering Managed Intelligence in the channel.

Accreditation Programs: Vendor-neutral validation of provider and vendor capabilities, developed in collaboration with the Consortium for Responsible IT Services. Research and Intelligence: Market research, technical analysis and policy guidance for a rapidly evolving market.



“AI is creating enormous opportunity, but technology alone is not enough. Small businesses need practical, secure ways to put AI to work, supported by implementation expertise, strong governance and trusted advisors,” said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8.“By helping Managed Intelligence Providers turn innovation into real business outcomes, the Alliance can strengthen the channel and give millions of SMBs a trusted path to results.”

Closing AI's Last-Mile Gap

For many SMBs, AI adoption will depend on the technology providers they already know and trust. ITSPs, MSPs and other channel partners can identify practical use cases, then deploy and manage AI securely and responsibly. The Managed Intelligence Alliance is designed to support that last mile and make AI delivery repeatable at scale.

As Chair of the Managed Intelligence Alliance and a member of GTIA's Board of Directors, Rob Rae emphasized the opportunity for the channel to lead the next phase of AI adoption:

“The opportunity around AI is enormous because we know how powerful it can be for businesses of all sizes. But capability isn't the challenge anymore – trust is,” said Rae.“Businesses want to progress, but they need confidence that AI can be deployed securely, governed responsibly and tied to real outcomes. The Managed Intelligence Alliance gives the channel an opportunity to lead by creating the standards, best practices and shared expertise that help turn AI from a technology conversation into a business advantage.”

The Managed Intelligence Alliance is open to organizations across the channel ecosystem that share its mission and meet membership requirements. Participating GTIA members are encouraged to contribute through member comment periods and research.

Details on participation, working groups and initial priorities are available at .

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. With The ASCII Group, which has served North American MSPs, MSSPs and solution providers since 1984, now part of GTIA, the association's community continues to grow. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from nearly 4,000 ITSPs, vendors, distributors and other companies serving the IT channel.

About the Managed Intelligence Alliance

The Managed Intelligence Alliance is a vendor-neutral GTIA program focused on making Managed Intelligence delivery repeatable, governable and trusted at scale. It develops open specifications, capability standards, accreditation programs and research to support AI delivery through the technology ecosystem. Founding Party Members are CrowdStrike, Cynet, F1 Information Technologies, Lyra, Microsoft, New Charter, NinjaOne, Rev.io and Sourcepass.

CONTACT: Media contact: Suzanne Collier WhiteFox Marketing for GTIA...