Data Center And Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, 2026-2036 AI Demand And Grid Constraints Drive Fivefold Growth To $21 Billion By 2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with faster interconnection, peak shaving, time-of-use arbitrage, load buffering and energy-as-a-service models across data centers, EV charging and industrial sites

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Storage for Data Centers & Commercial Industry 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial and industrial battery energy storage system market is entering a period of sustained, broad-based expansion as reliable on-site power becomes increasingly critical to business operations. Previously overshadowed by grid-scale and residential energy storage, C&I BESS is now attracting substantial investment from technology developers, infrastructure operators, policymakers, and financial institutions.

The global C&I BESS market is forecast to reach US$21 billion by 2036, representing approximately fivefold growth from 2026 levels. Expansion will be driven by AI-fuelled data center development, 5G and 6G telecommunications infrastructure, EV charging deployment, and the electrification of construction, agriculture, mining, and other heavy industries.

Data centers are expected to become the fastest-growing C&I battery energy storage application through the late 2020s. Hyperscale and colocation operators across the United States, Europe, and Asia are adding capacity faster than conventional grid infrastructure can support. Lengthy interconnection queues are consequently transforming behind-the-meter battery storage from an operational asset into a strategic requirement.

Alongside uninterruptible power supply, data center battery systems can demonstrate grid flexibility, accelerate interconnection approvals, and support earlier facility commissioning. They can also manage MW-scale fluctuations associated with AI computing workloads by providing real-time load buffering, smoothing electricity consumption, and reducing peak demand charges. The financial case is strengthened by the significant revenue losses associated with delayed data center projects.

Telecommunications remains a large and stable source of demand. Continued 5G densification and emerging 6G investment, particularly in China, are supporting battery deployments at base stations. The transition from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion systems continues, while sodium-ion technology is moving toward commercial adoption in cost-sensitive backup power applications.

EV charging infrastructure presents another major growth opportunity. Grid capacity constraints are delaying DC fast charger deployment, increasing demand for battery-buffered charging systems that can reduce reliance on immediate utility upgrades. Similar requirements are emerging in construction, agriculture, and mining, where electrified machinery and vehicle fleets need dependable charging at sites with limited or no grid connection. Portable, modular, and off-grid battery systems are expected to support long-term adoption across these sectors.

Lithium iron phosphate remains the leading battery chemistry for commercial and industrial energy storage because of its cost, safety, and cycle life. However, tariffs on Chinese cells, domestic manufacturing incentives, FEOC restrictions, MACR thresholds, the Section 48 ITC, and the 45X Manufacturing Production Tax Credit are changing supply chain economics in the United States. These measures are expected to influence sourcing strategies and domestic LFP cell manufacturing through the 2030s.

Alternative battery technologies are also securing application-specific market positions. Redox flow batteries are gaining traction in high-cycle industrial facilities and data centers because of their low degradation, non-flammable electrolyte, and independently scalable power and energy. Sodium-ion systems are progressing from pilot projects to early commercial deployments, while second-life EV batteries are entering larger data center applications. Nickel-zinc is also establishing a presence in UPS-focused markets. Although these technologies are unlikely to replace lithium-ion across the wider market, each offers advantages for selected operating environments.

The report provides 10-year forecasts, interview-based competitive intelligence, policy analysis, technology benchmarking, and regional market assessments. Coverage includes:



Data center BESS applications, including UPS, load buffering, interconnection enablement, grid flexibility, long-duration backup requirements, cost-benefit modelling, and UPS topology comparisons.

Telecommunications energy storage, covering 2G-to-6G demand, LFP and NMC deployment, sodium-ion backup systems, second-life batteries, and China's anticipated 6G investment cycle.

Battery-buffered EV charging, DC fast charging constraints, megawatt charging requirements, Infrastructure-as-a-Service models, and commercial project case studies.

Construction, agriculture, and mining applications, including fleet electrification, mine-site and farm-site deployment models, and portable or modular off-grid systems.

Microgrids, time-of-use arbitrage, peak shaving, and critical backup power for hospitals, communities, and emergency services.

Comparative analysis of LFP, NMC, Na-ion, redox flow, VRLA, second-life EV, nickel-zinc, and zinc-bromine technologies across cost, safety, cycle life, energy density, and application suitability. Market forecasts by application and region, including China, the US, Europe, and Rest of World, with GWh demand, US$B market value, data center capacity, technology mix, and three forecast scenarios.

The report also examines competitive positioning among Chinese OEMs, Western system integrators, UPS incumbents, infrastructure providers, and emerging battery specialists. It assesses M&A, JV, and partnership activity from 2024-2026, alongside the evolution of energy-as-a-service business models.

Company coverage spans lithium-ion manufacturers, flow battery developers, sodium-ion companies, second-life battery specialists, analytics providers, and infrastructure deployers. Profiled participants include ACCURE Battery Intelligence, AlphaESS, BYD Energy Storage, CATL, CellCube, CMBlu Energy AG, Connected Energy, Eaton Corporation, Eos Energy Enterprises, ESS Tech, EVE Energy, Fluence, Form Energy, Gotion, Invinity Energy Systems, LG Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric, Narada Power, Natron Energy, NGK Insulators, Peak Energy, and other established and emerging market participants.

As grid constraints intensify and electricity demand becomes more volatile, flexible on-site energy storage is becoming fundamental to commercial and industrial infrastructure. This shift positions C&I battery energy storage systems as a critical component of resilient, electrified, and digitally enabled operations worldwide.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The C&I Bess Market in 2026: Why this Decade is Different

1.2 Ten Things to Know: Analyst Headline Findings

1.3 The C&I Bess Application Universe: Scope and Definitions

1.4 from Niche to Mainstream: The ~5 Growth Case for C&I Bess 2026-2036

1.5 Technology Landscape at a Glance: Who Wins Which Application

1.6 The Data Center Opportunity: AI, Power Constraints, and the Battery Response

1.7 The US Domestic Supply Chain Imperative: Obbba, 45X, Tariffs, and Feoc

1.8 Who Competes and How: The C&I Bess Player Landscape

1.9 Key Risks and Uncertainties Through 2036

2 The Data Center Power Crisis and the Bess Response

2.1 The Scale of the Problem

2.1.1 AI, Cloud, and Hyperscale: The Forces Behind Unprecedented Power Demand

2.1.2 The Interconnection Queue Bottleneck: Why Grid Access, Not Capital, is the Constraint

2.1.3 Data Center Tier Classifications and Their Implications for Storage Duration and Redundancy

2.1.4 The Cost of Downtime: Financial, Operational, and Contractual Exposure

2.2 How Battery Storage Answers the Problem

2.2.1 Four Distinct Roles for Bess at Data Centers: Ups, Load Buffering, Interconnection Enablement, and Grid Flexibility

2.2.2 Behind-The-Meter vs Front-Of-Meter Deployments: Which Model Suits Which Operator

2.2.3 The Bess-As-Interconnection-Tool Model: Aligned Data Centers and Calibrant Energy (31 Mw/62 Mwh, Oregon)

2.2.4 Managing Volatile AI Compute Loads: Charge/Discharge Strategy and Power Smoothing

2.2.5 Revenue Stacking at a Single Data Center Bess Asset: Ups Peak Shaving Demand Response

2.2.6 Cost-Benefit Framework and Payback Modelling for Data Center Bess

2.3 Ups in Depth

2.3.1 Ups System Topologies: Offline, Line-Interactive, and Double-Conversion Online - and When Each Applies

2.3.2 The Diesel Generator Inheritance: Why Lead-Acid Vrla Has Dominated and Why That is Changing

2.3.3 Hybrid Bess Diesel Generator Architectures: Transitional Configurations in Practice

2.3.4 Long-Duration Ups (Ldups): The Emerging Requirement for Multi-Hour Runtime

2.3.5 Case Study: Riello Ups and Itility - Li-Ion Ups Deployment and Operational Learnings

2.3.6 Case Study: Eaton Corporation - Ups Technology Portfolio and Key Hyperscale Projects

2.4 Alternative and Emerging Battery Technologies for Data Centers

2.4.1 Why Li-Ion Alone May Not be Sufficient: Thermal Risk, Degradation Under High Cycling, and Feoc Exposure

2.4.2 Redox Flow Batteries for High-Cycle Load Buffering and Ldups: Technical Case and Commercial Status

2.4.3 Sodium-Ion Batteries for Data Center Ups

2.4.4 Second-Life EV Batteries for Data Center Applications

2.4.5 Nickel-Zinc for Data Center Ups

2.4.6 Long-Duration Technologies at the Data Center Frontier

2.4.7 Technology Adoption Trajectory for Data Center Bess: 2026, 2030, and 2036 Snapshots

2.5 Key Projects, Deals, and Market Developments (2024-2026)

3 Commercial & Industrial Battery Storage: Applications Beyond Data Centers

3.1 Telecommunications Base Stations

3.1.1 Network Generations and Their Energy Signatures: from 2G Macro Towers to 6G Dense Networks

3.1.2 Battery Storage in Telecom: The Ups Baseline and the Expanding Value Case

3.1.3 US Legal Requirements for Backup Power at Telecommunications Infrastructure

3.1.4 Lfp vs Nmc at Base Stations: Temperature Tolerance, Cycle Life, and Total Cost Comparison

3.1.5 The Digital Upgrade Cycle: Intelligent Bms and Remote Monitoring at Telecom Sites

3.1.6 Sodium-Ion for Base Station Backup: Highstar's Lfp vs Na-Ion Production Positioning

3.1.7 Second-Life EV Batteries for Telecom Backup: Commercial Viability and Key Deployments

3.1.8 The 6G-Driven Demand Wave in China: Macro Tower Deployment and Storage Implications

3.2 EV Charging Infrastructure

3.2.1 The DC Fast Charging Grid Bottleneck: How Utility Upgrade Timelines Strangle Dcfc Deployment

3.2.2 How Battery-Buffered EV Charging Works: Power Flow, Sizing Logic, and Cycle Profile

3.2.3 Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS) for Off-Grid Fast Charging: Business Model and Economics

3.2.4 Megawatt Charging and the Next Generation of Bess Requirements: Byd Super-E Platform

3.2.5 Key Projects: Fev Mobile Fast Charging, E.On Drive Booster, Jolt Merlinone

3.3 Construction, Agriculture & Mining (Cam)

3.3.1 The Electrification Case for Cam: Tco, Emissions Regulation, and Operational Efficiency

3.3.2 Electric Construction Vehicles: Current Fleet Composition and Battery Size Implications for Site Bess

3.3.3 Agricultural Vehicle Electrification: Tractor, Combine, and Ancillary Fleet - Bess at Farm Sites

3.3.4 Mining Vehicle Electrification: Underground vs Surface Fleet and Implications for Mine-Site Bess

3.3.5 Portable and Modular Bess for Off-Grid and Remote Cam Operations

3.3.6 Case Study: C&I Bess in Indonesia's Mining Industry - Schneider Electric Project Insights

3.3.7 Case Study: Turntide Technologies Module Supply for Jcb Portable Battery Storage

3.4 Factories, Hospitals, Communities & Other C&I Applications

3.4.1 The Broader C&I Bess Universe: Who Buys, Why, and at What Scale

3.4.2 Microgrids: Architecture, Motivations, Ownership Models, and Bess Role

3.4.3 Microgrid Case Studies: Schneider Electric Key Projects

3.4.4 Time-Of-Use (Tou) Arbitrage and Demand Charge Reduction: Mechanics, Economics, and Limits

3.4.5 Peak Shaving: Demand Charge Reduction and Payback Modelling for Commercial Facilities

3.4.6 Critical Facility Backup: Hospitals, Emergency Services, and Disaster Relief Bess

4 Battery Storage Technologies for C&I Applications

4.1 Technology Landscape Overview

4.1.1 The C&I Technology Universe: from Established to Emerging

4.1.2 Benchmarking: Methodology and Weighting

4.1.3 Technology Demand Split by Chemistry 2025-2036 (%)

4.2 Lithium-Ion: Lfp and Nmc

4.2.1 The Lfp vs Nmc Decision: How Application Requirements Drive Chemistry Choice

4.2.2 Li-Ion Battery Family Tree: Cathode Chemistry Variants and Their C&I Relevance

4.2.3 C&I Li-Ion Bess Product Benchmarking: Key Manufacturer System Specifications Compared

4.2.4 C&I Li-Ion Bess Cost Breakdown by Component: 2025 Baseline

4.2.5 Li-Ion C&I Bess Cost Evolution to 2036: Component-Level Projections

4.2.6 The US Domestic Lfp Supply Chain: Context, Urgency, and Current State

4.2.7 Obbba, Feoc Restrictions, and Macr Thresholds: What They Mean for C&I Bess Buyers and Suppliers

4.2.8 45X Manufacturing Production Tax Credit and Section 48 Itc: Quantitative Analysis for C&I Bess

4.2.9 Lfp Cost Model: US Domestic Cell (With 45X) vs Chinese Import Cell (With Tariffs), 2026 and Beyond

4.3 Redox Flow Batteries

4.3.1 Rfb Operating Principle: How Power and Energy are Decoupled and Why That Matters for C&I

4.3.2 Vanadium Rfb: Performance Profile, Cost Structure, and C&I Application Fit

4.3.3 Rfb vs Li-Ion for C&I: Where the Economics Cross Over by Application and Duration

4.3.4 Rfb Project Database 2023-2025: C&I vs Grid-Scale by Mwh and Application

4.3.5 Organic and All-Iron Rfbs: Technical Differentiation and C&I Deployment Examples

4.4 Sodium-Ion Batteries

4.4.1 Na-Ion Fundamentals: Why the Chemistry is Attracting C&I Interest Now

4.4.2 Na-Ion Performance Appraisal: Honest Assessment of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Remaining Gaps

4.4.3 Na-Ion Cost Trajectory vs Lfp: When Does IT Compete?

4.4.4 Na-Ion for Stationary C&I Storage: Current Deployments and Near-Term Pipeline

4.4.5 Key Players

4.5 Second-Life Electric Vehicle Batteries

4.5.1 The Second-Life Value Chain: from OEM Return to C&I Bess Deployment to End-Of-Life Recycling

4.5.2 State-Of-Health Screening and Repurposing Economics: What Makes a Pack Viable

4.5.3 Key Deployments and Lessons

4.5.4 Risks: Soh Variability, Warranty Gaps, Fire Risk, and Regulatory Uncertainty

4.6 Zinc-based and Niche Alternative Chemistries

4.6.1 Nickel-Zinc (Ni-Zn): Non-Flammable Ups Credentials and Data Center Case

4.6.2 Zinc-Bromine (Zn-Br): Eos Energy Z3 - Technology Profile, Doe Loan, and C&I/Industrial Target Markets

4.6.3 Vanadium-Ion Batteries

4.6.4 Lead-Acid (Vrla): Residual Role, Ongoing Displacement, and Applications Where IT Remains Relevant

5 US Manufacturing, Policy & Supply Chain

5.1 The Domestic Manufacturing Imperative: Why Policy is Reshaping the US C&I Bess Supply Chain

5.2 The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (Obbba): Full Provisions and C&I Bess Implications

5.3 45X Manufacturing Production Tax Credit: Who Qualifies, at What Value, and How IT Changes Lfp Economics

5.4 Section 48 Investment Tax Credit (Itc): Eligibility, Stacking with 45X, and C&I Project Economics

5.5 Feoc Restrictions and Macr Thresholds: Which Chinese Suppliers are Affected and by When

5.6 Tariff Analysis

5.7 US Lfp Cell Manufacturing Build-Out: Plant-By-Plant Tracker

5.8 European Policy Context: EU Battery Regulation, Cbam, and Net Metering Updates

5.9 China Industrial Policy: Local Content, 6G-Linked Bess Stimulus, and State-Owned Enterprise Activity

6 Competitive Landscape & Player Strategy

6.1 The C&I Bess Competitive Structure: Incumbents, Integrators, and Disruptors

6.2 How Chinese OEMs (Catl, Byd, Huawei, Gotion, Sungrow) are Approaching C&I Markets Outside China

6.3 Western System Integrators and Ups Incumbents: Eaton, Schneider Electric, Saft, Mitsubishi - How They are Adapting

6.4 Emerging C&I Specialists: How Start-Ups are Carving Out Niches in Data Centers, Second-Life, and Flow Batteries

6.5 Key Strategic Partnerships, Jvs, and M&A Activity 2024-2026

6.6 Business Model Evolution: from Product Sales to Energy-As-A-Service and Outcome-based Contracts

7 Market Forecasts 2025-2036

7.1 Methodology and Assumptions

7.1.1 Forecast Scope: Applications, Geographies, Metrics, and Time Horizon

7.1.2 Bottom-Up Methodology: Application-Level Demand Drivers and Inputs

7.1.3 Scenario Definitions: Base Case, Accelerated Adoption, and Conservative

7.2 Global Demand by Application (Gwh)

7.2.1 Global C&I Bess Demand by Application, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.2.2 Data Center Bess Demand by Region, 2025-2036 (Gw and Gwh)

7.2.3 Telecom Base Station Bess Demand: 5G vs 6G Split, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.2.4 EV Charging Bess Demand, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.2.5 Cam Bess Demand, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.2.6 Other C&I Bess Demand, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.2.7 Application Share Shift: 2026, 2031, and 2036 Compared

7.3 Global Demand by Region (Gwh)

7.3.1 China, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.3.2 United States, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.3.3 Europe, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.3.4 Rest of World, 2025-2036 (Gwh)

7.4 Market Value by Application and Region (US$B)

7.4.1 Global C&I Bess Market Value by Application, 2025-2036 (US$B)

7.4.2 Global C&I Bess Market Value by Region, 2025-2036 (US$B)

7.5 Technology Demand Outlook (% Gwh)

7.5.1 C&I Bess Technology Mix Evolution, 2025-2036

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Lithium-Ion System Integrators and OEMs (19 Company Profiles)

8.2 Power Management, Ups & System Integration Specialists (4 Company Profiles)

8.3 Redox Flow Battery Players (30 Company Profiles)

8.4 Sodium-Ion and Alternative Chemistry Players (13 Company Profiles)

8.5 Sodium-Sulfur Batteries 215 (1 Company Profile)

8.6 Liquid Metal Batteries 217 (1 Company Profile)

8.7 Advanced Lead-Acid 219 (1 Company Profile)

8.8 Second-Life EV Battery Players (8 Company Profiles)

8.9 Niche Chemistries: Zinc and Nickel (4 Company Profiles)

8.10 Battery Analytics, Bms & Enabling Technology Providers (4 Company Profiles)

8.11 Specialist Deployers & Infrastructure Players (13 Company Profiles)

9 References

List of Tables [75]



List of Figures [45]

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