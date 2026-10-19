B2CORE Joins AWS Marketplace, Simplifying Access For Financial Institutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B2BROKER has announced that B2CORE, its all-in-one CRM and back-office solution for the financial services industry, is now available for purchase through AWS Marketplace. The listing gives AWS customers a faster, more streamlined way to procure and deploy B2CORE within their existing cloud environment.

Through AWS Marketplace, brokers, exchanges, and financial institutions with an existing agreement with AWS can now apply this purchase toward their AWS spend commitment, simplifying procurement while consolidating vendor management under a single, familiar billing relationship.

B2CORE brings together onboarding, KYC, multi-currency wallets, and risk management with access to B2BROKER's proprietary B2TRADER Spot & CFD platform, MT4, MT5, cTrader, and institutional platforms including OneZero, PrimeXM, B2CONNECT, and Centroid. The solution also integrates PSP connections, liquidity provider support, AI-driven analytics, and automation tools, giving brokers the infrastructure they need to compete in a fast-moving financial market.

Built on AWS using Kubernetes and a microservices architecture, B2CORE is designed to scale automatically as client workloads grow, with automated monitoring systems running 24/7. All data is stored and accessible only within AWS infrastructure, protected by multiple security layers and full audit logging.

Availability through AWS Marketplace reflects the trust financial institutions place in AWS infrastructure and reinforces B2CORE's position as an enterprise-grade platform. Customers can find, evaluate, and purchase B2CORE directly through their AWS account, with billing consolidated into their existing AWS invoice.

About B2CORE

B2CORE

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B2BROKER Group

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"I believe that being listed on AWS Marketplace is an important step for B2CORE. It reflects the reliability and scalability our clients expect, and it gives AWS customers a simpler path to bring B2CORE into their technology stack," says